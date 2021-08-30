Superintendent: Mask requirement now an attempt to prevent virtual school later

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases the Cleburne County Board of Education has issued a temporary mask mandate for all students and employees until Sept. 17. The mandate was approved by the school board during an emergency meeting last Friday. Masks for pre-K and kindergarten students will be recommended but not required.
Cleburne County school Superintendent Chad Young said Monday the hope is that a temporary mask requirement will keep the county school system open as other area school systems are going all virtual. The Calhoun County school system is going virtual for two weeks beginning on Tuesday.
The CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health have issued new guidelines that allow masked students to remain in school as long as they are not COVID positive or have no symptoms of COVID.
“The bottom line is, if you and me were sitting together and I’m sick and I’m not wearing a mask it don’t matter if you're wearing one or not, you’ve got to go home, but if I'm sick and both of us are wearing a mask, I’ve got to go home because I’m sick but you can stay,” Young said.
“What we’re trying to do as safely as possible, we want to be as safe as we can, but we’re trying to keep kids in school as much as we can,” Young said.
“We’re trying to find ways to keep school open so people don’t have to stay home, especially with their healthy kids. We may have to go virtual, but I'm trying to prolong it as long as I can,” Young said.