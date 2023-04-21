 Skip to main content
ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS

Superintendent and financial officer score well in evaluations

Doctor Hill

Dr. D. Ray Hill, superintendent of Anniston City Schools, speaks during a Thursday school board work session.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

It was report card day for the superintendent of Anniston’s public schools, as well as for the chief financial officer — and they both passed with flying colors.

During a Thursday afternoon work session, Ava Cranmore, assistant director of leadership development for the Alabama Association of School Boards, presented a detailed evaluation of Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill and CFO Johanna Martin.

