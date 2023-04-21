Superintendent and financial officer score well in evaluations

It was report card day for the superintendent of Anniston’s public schools, as well as for the chief financial officer — and they both passed with flying colors.
During a Thursday afternoon work session, Ava Cranmore, assistant director of leadership development for the Alabama Association of School Boards, presented a detailed evaluation of Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill and CFO Johanna Martin.
Both Hill and Martin were evaluated separately by the school board and principals along with peers.
Hill’s school board score was a 3.7 out of 5 that is “meeting expectations leaning toward exceeding expectations,” said Cranmore. Hill’s evaluation from principals and peers was a 4.76 that “exceeds expectations,” she said.
Cranmore said that Hill has cultured the school system by working with administrators, principals and directors.
Cranmore shared some of the comments about Hill from the evaluation.
— Provides opportunities for input on system matters affecting administrators and directors.
— Creates opportunities for staff and others to share ideas, suggestions and more.
—Sets high standards for all system personnel and student performance.
— Actively promotes and supports innovations.
— Meetings are held in an atmosphere of open, honest, fair and good communications.
“Everyone who works with Dr. Hill feels that they can come in and share their thoughts and are not scared to come to him with an issue or idea,” Cranmore said.
Martin's school board evaluation score was a 4.2 out of 5, she scored a perfect 5 as evaluated by the superintendent and scored a 4.1 as evaluated by her peers, Cranmore said.
After the work session Hill — who is in his fourth year as superintendent — said the evaluation is done annually by the school board.
“It can always be higher but I’m pleased that the board feels that way about me; but of course there is always room for improvement, so I'm just pleased that they thought enough to give me a rating of satisfactory or above. I look forward to doing whatever I need to do to increase that,” Hill said.
Specialty tag proposed
LoToya Campbell, director of federal programs for the school system, told the board about an endeavor to reorganize the Anniston City schools education foundation that raises funds to support students, teachers and schools across the district.
Campbell said that a proposed car tag offered through the Alabama Department of Revenue could help raise funds for the foundation.
“The way that this procedure works is 250 people have to commit to buying the car tag, it’s an additional $50 on top of what a regular car tag would be, the 250 people ensure that it can be produced,” Campbell said.
Campbell said that the foundation would receive $41.75 for each tag.
“That’s roughly $10,437 that could be revenue for the school system and the foundation,” she said.
A survey had been sent out to everyone associated with the school system and 91 people responded with half stating that they would buy the car tag, she said.
Campbell said the public will also have an opportunity to commit to purchasing the tag to get to the 250 people required to manufacture the tag.
Campbell said if the tag becomes a reality it will sport the logo of Anniston city schools.
In other matters, Hill updated the board on the recent bomb threat and shooting at Anniston High School last month. A student had brought a gun into the school in a book bag that had gone off, nicking another student with a piece of shrapnel.
“There’s all kinds of stories flying out there,” Hill said in reference to the incidents.
Hill said the students involved have gone through due process.
“Everyone keeps asking how the book bag got into the school, we have an open campus, our school is 50-plus years old,” Hill said.
Hill said that the high school has only one walk-thru metal detector — at the main entrance — but there are many other doors to enter the school. One area of concern is the side of the building that goes to the career tech building is “straight open” Hill said.
“They’ve tried to lock the doors, we don’t have enough personnel to man that area, it’s very open,” Hill said.
“There’s so many ways to get in now, there’s 84 doors at the high school, we’re just now getting camera systems into most of the schools,” he said.
Hill said the weapon that went off at the school was not intended to be used at the school.
Hill said that some parents complained that they were not called during the bomb threat.
“I just want to explain, in the heat of the moment, we don’t have time to stop and say, ‘Hey let’s call parents’ — our first and foremost job is to make sure every child is safe,” Hill said.
Hill said there is a system to get the news out, and that is the school’s website, not Facebook.