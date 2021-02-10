Summer school may grow in Anniston as COVID strains students

A large portion of Anniston’s students may need summer school due to learning losses caused by COVID-19, city school officials said Wednesday.
At a school board work session Anniston City Schools Superintendent Ray Hill said the school system is looking into lengthening the school year or expanding summer school to help students who’ve been learning online for much of the year.
“I want to require summer school, but we have to look into whether we can legally do that,” Hill said at the work session at Anniston Middle School.
School officials across the state have been bracing for the aftermath of the pandemic, with students eventually returning to full classrooms and finding themselves academically far behind where they’d be if the pandemic never struck. Anniston, responding to parents’ wishes expressed in informal polls, has been among the local school systems most prone to moving classes online to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks.
But school officials on Wednesday acknowledged that many kids simply can’t learn online as efficiently as they do face-to-face.
“I think the majority of our children may be suffering because it is done online,” Hill said.
Board members on Wednesday discussed the possibility of moving the start of the school year up to July or mandating summer school to offset the learning loss. Among other issues, board members discussed moving from semesters to “trimesters” with students spending more of the year in class.
“Our biggest piece of this would be securing enough teachers,” Hill said of the summer school proposal.
Alabama Education Association representative Angela Morgan, who attended the meeting, said board members need to also think about the needs of teachers, who have been working under unusually tough conditions, while also worrying about their own health. Morgan said a local teacher died of COVID-19 on Monday, adding to teachers’ stress levels.
“They have got to have some down time or it will affect their mental health,” Morgan said.
Few at this point doubt that the effect of COVID-19 on students is considerable. Hill said kindergarten enrollment is down across the state. School isn’t mandatory in Alabama until first grade.
“Have the parents left the state or are they just not coming to school?” asked board member Joan Frazier.
Hill said he didn’t know, though he said he suspects many parents were unwilling to potentially expose their kids to the virus.
School officials are also worried about state standardized tests, which are set to take place this semester despite the pandemic. He said it’s almost certain schools will be compared based on their test scores, with school systems such as Anniston at a disadvantage because of a relative lack of access to online technology.
“When you do this test, what are you trying to accomplish?” Houston said.
“I think they’re trying to establish a baseline,” said school board member Mary Harrington. She said the scores would give educators a way to compare future school years with the pandemic year.