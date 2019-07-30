A local program dedicated to helping troubled youth avoid a stay in a juvenile detention facility or expulsion from school will be able to keep its doors open for another year, a local family court judge said.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Peggy Miller Lacher said state representatives Randy Wood and K.L. Brown each donated $5,000 Tuesday to the Success Academy program in Anniston, headed by Family Links, Inc., a nonprofit advocacy group for children and parents.
“I believe very much in what they’re doing,” said Brown, R-Jacksonville. “The program catches the kids who would literally fall through the cracks. I think both of us were happy to help them.”
Grant Hockman, the county’s chief juvenile probation officer, said the department of youth services promised $214,240 in grant money to the program, beginning in October. Hockman said the $10,000 given by Wood and Brown was the amount needed to keep Success Academy going until the program gets that grant money.
According to Hockman, the bulk of the money will go toward keeping the bills paid and paying the salaries of the five staff members at Success Academy.
“They do a great job to keep those wheels moving. They don’t get paid a whole lot of money for the work that they do,” Hockman said. “It literally takes every bit of that money to have that program running year-round.”
Lacher said Success Academy enrolls kids 13 through 18 years old from schools around the county who have been charged with an offense and provides counseling for students and their families, credit recovery and GED testing. She said this is the 12th consecutive year Success Academy has been operating.
“It can change a child’s life,” Lacher said. “Sometimes you’ll get children that are running with a bad crowd, that don’t realize the consequences of their actions, that need the one-on-one attention that can be given through the employees at Success Academy.”
Hockman said the program sees an average of 13 kids at any given time, and they typically stay involved for three or four months.
Hockman said the program’s staff doesn’t always see a student’s success right away, but it’s a good feeling when they hear of the student’s accomplishments after they’ve moved on.
“It’s just planting that seed in there now that may come back in a couple years,” Hockman said. “I know there was one in particular that was going to get expelled from a local school … She was a senior that graduated with us and ended up going to Troy University.”
Brown, who also sits on the department of youth services’ board of directors, said he has seen firsthand how Success Academy has provided opportunities to the students through a writers’ forum, which is held by the department twice a year.
At the forum, Brown said, the students have the opportunity to read work they’ve published; their accomplishments are celebrated at a reception afterward.
“It’s positive stuff,” Brown said. “Some of the kids have never gotten to do anything like that.”