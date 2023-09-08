State grant awarded to Piedmont schools

The Piedmont City School System has received $558,836 from the Alabama State Department of Education to address a variety of needs the schools have, including a $400,000 grant to improve communications for more positive mental health.
“The most impactful grant is the Stronger Connections Grant,” said Piedmont Schools Superintendent Mike Hayes. “The grant application was written by Rachel Smith, our mental health coordinator and curriculum director, and Jerry Snow, our assistant superintendent and safety coordinator.”
The system has hired counselors who can implement the two aspects of the Stronger Connections program, software and curriculum. The students have lessons about the importance of not being ashamed of one’s feelings when confronting problems but, instead, how to recognize them and address them.
One aspect of the program is using a software called Rhithm. Students check into www.rhithm.app with their school-provided Macbook, a table or a cellphone. Their responses are monitored by the counselors. The process is discrete and helpful for anyone with personal, social or educational challenges. Students are required to respond to the school’s counselors at least twice a week and more if a problem exists. The counselors monitor the responses and follow up when students need help.
Another aspect of the grant offers training to students who can serve as peer listeners.
“A kid at the high school level will be reluctant to talk to an adult or counselor but willing to talk to a peer,” Hayes said. “The peer helpers are taught how to listen and make referrals.”
Smith said the program also spreads the need for mental health awareness to the community.
“We hope to build community partnerships and use community resources,” Smith said. “This program is a piece of the puzzle to increase mental health awareness. Because of where we live, which is a rural area, we want others to make sure the students and faculty have access to assistance.”
The grant will also allow students to take part in the community by using signs in places where parents and other community members are passing. The signs, for instance, will promote random acts of kindness.
The curriculum has lessons on character education and the dangers of the illegal use of drugs and alcohol.
Another grant award is for $58,836 to improve school security. The money will be used throughout the system’s three schools.
“We have security cameras from a couple of years ago,” Snow said. “We wanted to add more and install a security door at the middle school. It is needed so people cannot enter the student’s hallways without permission. That means we must have a door reader for a scanner card and a buzzer system.”
The Career and Technical Education Grant is for $50,000 and will allow the high school to have its first “livestock working facility” for the Future Farmers of America students.
“This is for students who want to go into cattle farming or to care for their cattle after school,” Hayes said. “A lot of our students show cattle through the FFA program, compete in events and sell their cattle. A working facility will allow the students to keep their cattle at the high school campus.”
The facility is a large open barn with rooms for storing hay and equipment that is used for holding cattle in place while tagging or vaccinating, and for separating farm animals into stalls or pens.
The College and Career Readiness Grant gives $50,000 to the system and was written to help the high school to improve their achievement test scores to obtain “college and career readiness.”
“Beginning this year, ninth grade students will get no diploma unless they score high enough to be college and career ready,” Hayes said.
The money will provide teachers the opportunity to travel to a conference in Tuscaloosa where they can learn different ways to teach students how to improve their scores.
One focus of the grant will be to improve the American College Test’s writing component, which is given to all 11th-graders. The grant will allow ninth- and 10th -graders to take sample tests and familiarize themselves with the process of taking a test about writing.
