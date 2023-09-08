 Skip to main content
State grant awarded to Piedmont schools

Bulk of sum to be applied to program for students’ well-being

The Piedmont City School System has received $558,836 from the Alabama State Department of Education to address a variety of needs the schools have, including a $400,000 grant to improve communications for more positive mental health. The system has three counselors and one mental health coordinator: They are, from left, Brandi Todd, the high school counselor, Debra Ledbetter, the elementary school’s counselor; Rachel Smith, the mental health coordinator; and Kim Hanson, the middle school’s counselor.

“The most impactful grant is the Stronger Connections Grant,” said Piedmont Schools Superintendent Mike Hayes. “The grant application was written by Rachel Smith, our mental health coordinator and curriculum director, and Jerry Snow, our assistant superintendent and safety coordinator.”

