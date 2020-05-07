Some students vanish from virtual classroom, Anniston school leaders say

Teachers and school administrators haven’t heard a thing from an estimated 5 to 8 percent of Anniston public school students since Alabama schools moved to at-home learning in late March, Anniston Superintendent Ray Hill said Thursday.
It’s a problem likely shared by school systems around the country, Hill said. But school officials remain concerned about students who, for academic purposes, have simply vanished.
“We have a small percentage of students who haven’t done any work, and it’s not just Anniston,” Hill said.
Unaccounted-for students were among the problems Anniston school board members discussed in a lengthy work session Thursday at the board’s offices at Anniston Middle School.
The board holds work sessions regularly, but not usually like this: Five board members, in masks, sat at three separate tables, with some school principals and staff watching via computer. Coronavirus loomed large in the discussion, as school officials wrestled with how to hold summer school, when to begin the next school year and how to honor graduating seniors.
Schools across the state have been closed for weeks, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with online classes or other forms of distance-learning taking the place of in-school classes. In Anniston, a high-poverty district where internet access isn’t a given, schools have relied at least in part on homework packets that can be handed out to parents and turned in later.
School administrators say the stress of the new arrangement is starting to show.
“Some of the teachers and parents are burned out,” said Marlon Jones, director of federal programs for the school system. “The parents have to work, and then they have to teach at home.”
Even so, the school system is preparing to do summer school online, and soon. Jones showed school board members a tentative schedule for summer school, beginning June 1 with four hours of instruction daily for elementary school kids and a longer day for high school students.
Hill expressed concern about students whose parents picked up packets and simply weren’t heard from again. Asked if teachers knew what happened to those students, Hill said that in many cases, no.
“The question is, maybe they did move, or maybe they had to go live with another relative because their parent works in health care or has an essential job,” he said. He said he was aware of at least one parent who didn’t have a cell phone and couldn’t be reached.
Alabama Education Association representative Angela Morgan said she’s heard of similar situations in other local districts, where economic disruption has forced families to move out of a school district or even another state. She said that has created an additional workload for some teachers, who’ve taken it on themselves to track students down.
State school Superintendent Eric Mackey, in a visit to Jacksonville last month, said the school shutdown could leave a mark on test scores for the next four years. Anniston school board members said they were worried about the possibility that some students would be held back a grade, after missing work during the school year and then missing summer school.
Lost money
Anniston’s school system wasbeset with financial problems even before the pandemic, with the school system often running on a deficit and auditors panning past administrators for failing to reconcile bank statements.
Mara Walls, a member of the finance team at the consulting company Criterion, told school board members that in 2018, the board lost $976,720 in money it should have had. The school system’s budget that year was about $26 million.
More than half of the lost money was federal grant funding that wasn’t spent in 2017, and had to be sent back in 2018 because the school system never filed a budget amendment, Walls said. IRS penalties — avoidable if the school system had reported payroll information to the revenue service earlier — cost schools nearly $100,000.
The school system lost more than $28,000 in “avoidable interest” on a loan taken out in December of the 2018 fiscal year pay period to pay teachers early. Walls said that loan could have been repaid days after it was taken out, but instead lingered to the next June.
Jimmie Thompson, who was the school system’s chief financial officer in 2018, resigned last year. Current CFO Johanna Martin, who started work in January, said she’s working to standardize accounting practices.
“One of the first things I asked when I got here was ‘Let me see your manual,’” she said. “There was no manual.”
Martin the school system still faces a potential monetary penalty from the Social Security Administration for payroll information that wasn’t properly reported in the past. The school system employs about a dozen more teachers than the state has funded, at a cost of about $700,000 per year, she said.
New merger proposal
The school system also faces a declining student body as the city’s population continues to decline — and state funding could decline with it. Administrators said Thursday that there are 1,678 students in city schools, compared to more than 1,800 just two years earlier.
School staff unveiled a proposal Thursday to move all the city’s kindergarten classes to the former Cobb Elementary School, which now hosts the city’s pre-kindergarten program. School staff said the move would result in a kindergarten that could be run with nine classroom teachers, cutting three current positions.
The board has considered school mergers in the past, typically focused on reducing the number of elementary schools in the city, but those plans have often foundered after local opposition. Board members expressed skepticism about the proposed kindergarten merger Thursday, saying that among other things it could cause a problem for parents who have children of different ages in elementary school.
“What if I’m a parent and I take my kids to Golden Springs in the morning,” said board member Mary Harrington. “Then I’ll have to go back to Cobb. Then I’m going to be late.”
Board president Robert Houston said the change would have to happen to get K-12 teachers — and the state education department funding that comes with them — into Cobb. The pre-kindergarten program is paid for by a separate state agency, the Office of School Readiness, and Houston said that funding alone can’t keep the school at Cobb running.
“We cannot afford to lose Cobb,” Houston said. “If we lose that pre-K program we will never get it back.”
Hill said the issue will come before the board again later this month.
Pandemic delay
Anniston High School’s graduation could be delayed until July, or it could be held without the full audience present, Hill said. Those are among the options the school system is considering, he said, though no decision has been made.
School officials are also rethinking how the next school year will work. Anniston is currently set to reopen schools in early August, both Hill and board members said it’s possible the opening date will have to be moved back a few weeks.
Hill said some school systems have already agreed to begin the next school year with virtual classes. He said it’s possible that, in order to maintain social distancing, Anniston schools may decide to stagger in-person classes.
“Maybe one group comes in on Monday for several hours, and they do virtual the next day,” he said.
No plan is set yet, and school officials said much will depend on the status of the virus. Still, board members said they expect the virus to change schooling for a long while.
“This is not going to be something that stays with us one day and ends the next,” said board member Joan Frazier. “This is going to be with us for a long time.”