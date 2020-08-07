Six vie for spots on Jacksonville school board

This year’s Jacksonville Board of Education election is similar to the previous one in 2016, according to candidates.
Like the last time, six candidates are vying for three open spots on the board. Of those six currently running, the three incumbent board members seeking reelection have each served one term.
The seats of Sherry Laster, Place 1, and Jennifer Sims, Place 2, will be up for election in 2022. The board is on a staggered election cycle, meaning certain seats are up for election every two years.
Four of the six candidates said their campaigns have gone well, even if they are running for office under unusual circumstances.
The candidates said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed nearly everything about the election, from how they’re campaigning to their key objectives if elected.
The Anniston Star welcomes Letters to the Editor concerning local elections. Follow this link to submit a letter.
Marques Green, who is running for Place 5, said he’s coached sports and taught Sunday school in the county for years and decided to run because he knows the local kids and the effect an education can have in their lives.
“I want to make sure every kid has every opportunity to maximize their education,” Green said.
He said he was hesitant to run at first, but the welcoming response from locals motivated him as he began campaigning.
Place 3 candidate Ryan Fritts, who runs a local business, is a member of a local church and used to coach youth sports. He said he decided to run because of his investment in the community.
He said he’s been a Jacksonville resident for nearly 16 years and has two daughters in the school system.
“I have the kids' interests at heart,” Fritts said.
Jeff Gossett, the incumbent candidate for Place 5, said he’s noticed the bulk of his campaigning this year has been done through social media. In the past, he said, he would speak to residents and local groups to answer their questions and address concerns.
Ed Canady, the incumbent candidate for Place 3, said he hadn’t been able to do any public forums or debates this year, but was coordinating with another candidate to host a live-streamed event. He said he’s seen other candidates do similar things.
Adrienne Pridgen, a first-time candidate for Place 4, said she is also mainly focused on campaigning online. Because of the pandemic, Pridgen said, she is not distributing any campaign materials and only speaks to people in person if they’re already outside and she can maintain a six-foot distance from them.
Incumbent Place 4 candidate Marita Watson said she is relying on yard signs and word-of-mouth campaigning, in addition to the internet.
In 2016, Watson said, Jacksonville City Schools developed a strategic plan to improve the system, and the school board makes its decisions based on that plan.
Gossett said the Jacksonville City Schools Board of Education is a great place to serve, and he’s glad to work with people who share the same goal: doing what’s best for the kids.
“We get along famously,” he said. “It’s really nice to be on a board where we can communicate because we like each other.”