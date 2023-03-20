 Skip to main content
Singing at the capitol

OHS sings for the gubna

The Oxford High School Concert Choir, under the direction of director of Choirs Holly Luke, performed in the state capitol rotunda in Montgomery as part of the annual Capital Tunes series on March 16. Oxford High is one of nine bands and choirs selected for the showcase, which intends to feature the best of the state’s elementary and secondary music students. The performance was attended by state Sen. Keith Kelly, state Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey and state Arts Education Specialist Andy Meadows.

