Schools wrestle with reopening plans as COVID-19 cases surge

Jacksonville City Schools could offer parents the option of keeping their children home for online study next school year, rather than sending them to classrooms, according to an online survey sent out by the school system Wednesday night.
“We’re looking at the possibility of providing that option for people who don't want their children in schools,” Jacksonville Superintendent Mike Newell said Thursday. Newell said the results of the survey will likely be available next week, and will likely be discussed with focus groups of parents.
The Jacksonville survey, which is open to responses until Sunday, offers a glimpse into school officials' thinking as a new school year approaches and schools statewide struggle to answer questions posed by COVID-19. The coronavirus lockdown imposed by the state is largely ended, with restrictions on public gatherings lifted in time for many local schools to hold socially distanced graduation ceremonies outdoors.
But the threat of a surge in coronavirus infections hasn't subsided. The number of confirmed infections in the state surpassed 22,000 Thursday, with the state health department reporting its highest-ever one-day count of new infections. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 849 new infections Thursday morning, surpassing the previous one-day high by about 200 cases. The 14-day average of daily new cases — generally accepted by health officials as a better indicator of the COVID-19 trend — also hit an historic high in Thursday's numbers.
The rate of testing statewide hasn’t increased, said assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers. And while multiple factors could be behind the increase, Landers said, it’s noteworthy that Memorial Day — a three-day weekend that coincided with the end of many lockdown measures — was a little more than two weeks ago. People tend to show symptoms of the virus within two to 14 days of infection.
“I know from talking to patients that some of them did go to Memorial Day gatherings,” Landers said. She said health officials are also worried about potential virus spread from protests against police brutality that have emerged across the state in recent weeks.
“We respect people’s rights to express their opinions,” she said. “But we are very concerned about what could happen if people don’t observe social distancing.”
Calhoun County and its neighbors so far remain relatively untouched by the recent surge. The county had 184 confirmed infections as of Thursday morning. Three people in the county have died of the virus, but the last death was more than a month ago.
School officials are left to plan for two futures: one in which the virus is merely out there in the public, and another in which a second wave of infections shuts down in-person school entirely. Most school systems have yet to make firm plans for either — and some administrators say they likely won't solidify those plans until they hear from the state Department of Education later this month.
Jacksonville's survey lays out some detail, though. It asks parents whether they'd prefer to send their kids to a traditional, in-person school or to participate in a virtual school model like the one that ended the school year. There's also mention of a “blended” approach, with some classes online and some in person, that the system might adopt “if there is an increasing number of daily cases or concerns for a potential surge in COVID-19.”
Newell said the school system is still trying to determine whether there's support for the some-learn-at-home option. He said there’s no option that would allow parents to skip the school year entirely, despite rumors to that effect circulating around town.
Anniston in recent weeks sent out a similar survey. Superintendent Ray Hill said 46 percent of parents so far have said they want their kids to return to traditional in-person school on schedule in early August. Still, the actual plan will depend, he said, on what the state allows and what can be done safely.
“I'm running at full blast trying to figure these things out,” Hill said.
School board members had discussed pushing back Anniston's early-August start date for school. Hill said Thursday that the system might begin the school year with online learning, then begin in-person classes a few weeks later.
Some school activities are already underway. Both Anniston and Jacksonville have begun football practice, with teams training in small groups. Newell said that's not so much a measure to prevent spread of the virus as it is an effort to make contact tracing easier if an athlete does become infected.
No one is sure how band camps will work, or whether teams and bands will ride in buses to football games in the fall. The school bus is turning out to be one of the biggest sticking points in coronavirus planning, because a packed bus necessarily puts kids in close contact.
Newell said it’s possible buses will have to run extra routes to avoid crowding.
“We could have buses running a good portion of the day,” he said. Newell was quick to point out that nothing's decided yet.
All plans would likely be off if the state again decides to close schools to prevent a second wave of the virus. Hill and Newell said they've not been told what sort of circumstances could lead to a second statewide school closure — but Hill said it's likely that a single infection among a student or teacher in the fall would likely temporarily close a whole school, if not a whole city or county school system.
“That's one of the areas where we're waiting for guidelines,” Hill said.
Landers, the state health official, said it's important to keep in mind that the virus is still as contagious as it was before the lockdown. She said it's still important to keep up social distancing, even though it's becoming much harder to drive that message home.
“People are very tired,” she said. “They're very weary of this message, but it's what we have right now.”