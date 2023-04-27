 Skip to main content
Schools, students dedicate memorials to slain Alexandria Elementary classmate

Bench dedication

Students from Alexandria Elementary School surround the memorial bench in honor of their slain classmate, Jessie McCormack. The bench bears the initials of both Jessie and his late sibling, Enzo with the inscription, ‘In Honor of Child Abuse Prevention JM & EM’ emblazoned in Jessie’s favorite color of orange. Behind them is the memorial marker and tree that has been planted.

ALEXANDRIA — A small ceremony held Wednesday morning with students from Alexandria Elementary School in attendance has helped ensure the memory of their slain fellow classmate and what he suffered is never forgotten.

It was January 18 when six-year-old Jessie McCormack was brought to RMC Anniston by his father where attendants received the unconscious and badly beaten boy.

