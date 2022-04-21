Schools chief gets ‘meeting and exceeding expectations’ marks in evaluation

Anniston City Schools Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill received scores on his recent evaluation showing he has met or exceeded expectations of school board members and staff in every measured category.
Hill has served as superintendent since May 2019.
The results of the evaluation were reviewed during the board’s meeting Thursday night by Michael Barber of the Alabama Association of School Boards, which facilitated the evaluation.
Barber explained a score of “3” represented “meeting expectations.” Categories were scored on a scale of 0-5.
Hill’s average scores by board members were: CEO for the school board — 3.5; Educational leadership of the schools — 3.5; Personnel management — 3.6; Community relations — 3.7; Management of pupil personnel services — 3.7; Communication and interpersonal skills — 3.6; Professional development and leadership — 3.7; Technology management — 3.9; Facilities management — 3.7; and Financial management — 3.9.
Those scores gave Hill an average ranking by board members of 3.6
The evaluations by “people within the system who work daily with Dr. Hill” in 30 different categories revealed an average score of no lower than 4.3 in the category of “resolves conflicts when they occur.” The majority of what are referred to as “direct report averages” were 4.8 and above.
The total direct report average was 4.8.
Board President Robert Houston noted Hill came to Anniston “at a very complex time.”
“Things were in shambles to a large degree, then came COVID,” Houston said. “To have people respect you at the level they are is pretty significant right now.”
He said the board appreciated his “better than expected” performance and noted his high scores from inside the system “on what you do on a day-to-day basis show you are in line with what’s going on in the school system.”
“These kind of scores are wonderful, but the expectations will continue to go up,” Houston said. “We have a lot more work to do and we’ll expect these kinds of scores going forward. Thank you for your leadership. Thank the team for their leadership and for serving our students at that high of a level.”
Houston also addressed Chief Financial Officer Johanna Martin, asking her “not to burn out” as her evaluation showed nearly perfect scores across the board.
Martin, who began her position with the system in January 2020, received an average score of 4.4 from board members; 5.0 from the superintendent; and 4.9 from peers.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again,” Houston said. “I look at you as a godsend to the Anniston school system. Sometimes I worry about the hours that you put in — weekends, holidays, coming in early and staying late.”
“We need you and our children need you,” Houston continued. “So, don’t burn yourself out.”