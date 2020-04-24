School yearbook staff get creative amid pandemic

An interruption unlike any other to the school year has forced local students and teachers to rethink the content of their yearbooks.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in March, students said, it took away many school events and added extra challenges to publishing those yearbooks.
Jim Young, editor at BookBaby, a company that prints school yearbooks, said most schools he’s seen are still trying to finish their yearbooks. He said many schools have to delay their publication and distribution dates or leave out important events, like prom and graduation, to get the books out.
“There might be a little less pages ... but they still intend to capture the year,” Young said.
Advisers and yearbook staffers at local schools said they may have to work from home, extend deadlines and get creative to fill some pages, but they’re determined to publish their yearbooks. And those won’t be your typical yearbooks, they said.
“Nothing is normal right now,” said Bailey Harper, a senior and yearbook editor at Jacksonville High School. “Our yearbook can’t be normal either.”
‘Perseverance’
Kristin Mateski, the vice president of marketing and communication with Walsworth, another yearbook printing company, said she’s seen a lot of dedicated student journalists and yearbook staffers working through the pandemic.
“They’ve had to have an extra special amount of perseverance,” Mateski said.
According to Krista Larkin, Pleasant Valley High School’s yearbook adviser, her students didn’t have to help once schools closed, but several stepped up anyway.
“I was really, really shocked and impressed that my seniors jumped on it as fast as they did,” Larkin said.
Larkin said those students — four seniors and one freshman — have spent their off time working through Google Classroom and communicating through “constant” text messages and Zoom and FaceTime meetings.
Anna Voss, a senior and Pleasant Valley yearbook editor, said staff members have a while to go before the yearbook is done, but they’ve put a lot of time and effort into it so far.
Harper said the bulk of the responsibility for her school’s yearbook fell on her and the other editor once schools closed in March.
Harper said they’ve spent much time setting up each page, getting in the right words and pictures and proofreading each other’s work. She said they’re having to seek photo contributions from parents and students.
Harper said her biggest challenge has been the Jacksonville yearbook’s sports sections. She said she has plenty of pictures for fall and winter sports, but she’s struggling with pages for spring sports, since their seasons were canceled early on.
“We still want to recognize them because they did make the team and they’ve been practicing and working hard,” Harper said.
‘Real-life history’
Larkin said she couldn’t imagine this year’s yearbook without mentioning COVID-19, and she’s trying to include the perspectives of as many seniors as possible.
“This is their life,” Larkin said.
Harper said she felt it was her job to include everything that happened in the yearbook, even if it included a global pandemic that closed school for months.
“It’s something that did happen and it’s happening all over the world. This is something people won’t want to forget,” Harper said.
Mateski said many students and parents seem to want their yearbooks even more lately, given the circumstances.
“The yearbook is one of the only historic documents that covers the school year from the start to the almost-finish,” Mateski said.
Ethan Denham, Pleasant Valley’s yearbook photographer, said he’s been keeping up with how the pandemic has affected things locally and plans to use that in the yearbook.
Larkin said staff sent surveys out to seniors, asking them about what they learned in quarantine, the challenges they faced through the pandemic and how they’ve been filling their time. She said the answers were insightful.
“Almost everyone had said how much easier it would be if they had a teacher in front of them,” she said.
She said Jostens, the company that’s printing Pleasant Valley’s yearbook, has given them template pages with phrases like “Six feet away” and “flatten the curve” to put in the book.
During the pandemic, Larkin said, her students may not realize its historical significance. But they’ll be able to use their yearbooks to show succeeding generations what life was like during this time.
“This is actual, pertinent, real-life history,” Larkin said.
‘An uncertain schedule’
Mateski said Walsworth has been working with schools’ schedules, as many of them have asked for deadline extensions.
Mateski said many are planning to turn in their pages later and distribute them later too.
Once the pandemic passes, she said, some schools are planning events where students can pick-up and sign each other’s books.
Larkin said this year’s yearbook is slated to come out in August, so she thinks her staff will have plenty of time to finish. She said she’s hoping to include typical end-of-the year events, such as prom and graduation. But until Larkin knows when they’ll happen, she said, she doesn’t know how they’ll do it.
“We will include graduation somewhere, whether it’s their cap and gown photos or the graduation ceremony,” Larkin said.
Denham said they’re also working on “an uncertain schedule.”
“They told us graduation would be at the end of May or early June, but they can’t guarantee that,” Denham said.
Harper said the Jacksonville yearbook’s deadline is slated for June 1, but prom and graduation are slated for later that month, meaning she’ll have to extend that deadline and distribute it later than originally planned.
“There are so many factors that go into how we are going to get those pictures,” Harper said.