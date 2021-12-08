School superintendent Goodwin leaving Oxford for job in Muscle Shoals

Dr. Jeff Goodwin, who has served as superintendent of Oxford City Schools since 2005, will become president of Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals early next year.
Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced Goodwin’s appointment Wednesday morning. Goodwin will assume duties at the college on Jan. 3, 2022.
“With Northwest-Shoals taking the lead on significant infrastructure improvements and community engagement, Dr. Goodwin is the right choice for leadership,” Baker said in a press release. “I have full confidence that his experience will continue to pivot NW-SCC in the direction it needs for excellence to thrive among faculty, staff, students and stakeholders in that region.”
“Northwest-Shoals Community College is at the cusp of huge transitions that will impact the region and the state for decades to come. It is such an honor to be chosen to lead the college with the support of the team who works every day to best serve our students,” Goodwin said as part of the press release. “I look forward to working alongside our faculty and staff, students, parents, and the greater community to maintain our Patriot pride for years to come.”
Goodwin began his career in education as a science teacher and coach at Oxford High School. He served as an assistant principal in both Talladega County Schools and Oxford City Schools, and as a principal at Oxford High School. Prior to serving as superintendent of Oxford City Schools, he served as director of operations at Talladega County Schools.
Goodwin holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Political Science Education from Jacksonville State University. He also earned a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Jacksonville State University. He earned both an Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership and Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from The University of Alabama.