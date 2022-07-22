 Skip to main content
School officials list proactive safety measures against shootings

Training against danger

In this image from 2018, teachers at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville are shown in a classroom-protection exercise barricading a door against a theoretical intruder. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

With one eye on the headlines and horrific images that come from schoolyards under siege, public school administrators across Calhoun County are striving to provide the safest environment possible for their students. 

A check of each school system shows that administrators have several measures in place; in interviews with The Anniston Star, each county’s school superintendent or employee in charge of security answered the same questions. Their responses, edited for clarity, are as follows: