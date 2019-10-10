Running a school system is like herding cats.
That’s the humorous illustration Jacksonville City Schools Superintendent Mark Petersen used to begin a “State of the Schools” address Thursday morning, complete with a showing of an Electronic Data Systems commercial depicting standoffish, scurrying and scratchy cats and the attempts of some cowboys to coerce them in the right direction.
“That will give you a little sense of what it is like,” Petersen joked to a crowd at the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center in Anniston on Thursday morning.
Petersen’s light-hearted look began an event that saw leaders from public school districts around Calhoun County speak on the state of their schools.
A topic brought up by all was efforts to increase career learning opportunities for students.
“That is where it is at right now,” said Donald Turner, superintendent of the Calhoun County school board. “We want to build students not only ready for college when they leave us, but ready for careers. We’re working hard at that.”
Saks High School, part of the county school system, recently instituted a program that allows students to receive manufacturing training and certification through Gadsden State Community College. Several other programs throughout the county offer career preparation programs, including the Calhoun County Career Academy in Jacksonville and Anniston High.
D. Ray Hill, who was hired as the superintendent of Anniston City Schools in May, said an emphasis point of his early tenure has been advancing career opportunities for his students.
“One of the biggest things that we’ve focused on is working with our industry here in Calhoun County,” Hill said. “I think that’s one of our first steps in terms of making sure we’re providing the right type of education and preparation for our students.”
Mike Hayes, the superintendent of Piedmont City Schools, said the system’s small size — around 1,100 students total — has allowed all freshmen to take agriscience, health and career courses.
“We give them exposure for what’s out there if they don’t go to college,” Hayes said.
“I went to college, but not all of our children are going to be that way,” Petersen said. “We have to spend as much time talking to them about career jobs as we do college.”
Hill gave an example of a student at Anniston Middle School who told him he already knows he wants to go into welding after graduation.
“If a student has made their mind up, why not help them get to where they want to go?” said Hill.
Jeff Goodwin, superintendent of Oxford’s schools, said his system was working to better meet the mental needs of its students.
“We are seeing more and more children with more and more mental health issues,” Goodwin said. “And that’s not just in my district or the districts around here.”
According to Goodwin, the school district treats mental health as seriously as any other problem that might affect a student.
“If you don’t address the fact that a kid is hungry, if you don’t address the fact that they have mental health issues, if you don’t address the fact that they have other physical needs, then really learning is not going to take place,” Goodwin said.
Petersen said Jacksonville’s schools have been growing since the opening of the current Kitty Stone Elementary campus in 2016. Petersen said the school board has been pursuing adding new classrooms and a middle school.
“We said when we built the new elementary school, ‘if we build it, they will come,’” Petersen said. “They’re coming.”