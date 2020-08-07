School daze: What we know — and what we don’t — about sending kids back to classrooms

Among the hundred other things on Ray Hill’s mind right now, there’s the question of how to make kindergartners think face shields are fun.
“You could put it in a rhyme,” said Hill, superintendent of Anniston City Schools. “When I was young, and maybe your parents did this too, there was the ‘cleanup song.’”
Hill probably won’t be writing a song between now and Aug. 17, when Anniston students are expected to return to in-person school. That’s the kind of task a school superintendent leaves to teachers and principals. But the dilemma of how to persuade little kids to do social distancing is just one of the thousands of details that will be different this school year.
If you’re confused about how that school year is going to work, you’re not alone. School systems have pushed back start dates in recent weeks, and instructions for online classes are just now going out to parents at some schools.
Here’s a quick look at what we know for sure, and what we don't, as schools prepare to reopen:
What we know: They’re still figuring this out. School administrators are frank about the fact that they’re doing something, on short notice, that has never been done before.
“This is not a typical situation,” Hill said. “It’s not like you can pick up a phone and say, ‘How did you handle this?’”
Anniston is already at school. Teachers showed up Wednesday to teach online-only classes from empty classrooms. When live classes begin, Hill said, instruction on social distancing will be folded into the normal first-day instruction on classroom rules. Kids will get random temperature checks.
But there’s a lot that Hill can’t predict. Even with school already started, he said, parents are still showing up to register their kids. Until the numbers of online and in-person students are clearer, he said, it’s hard for school administrators to do simple things like knowing how much food to order for lunchrooms.
Hill said Friday that school officials are considering the idea of pushing the Aug. 17 in-person start date back later, if needed, depending on what they learn in the next week.
“We’re playing some things by ear,” he said.
What we don’t know: How the kids are doing now. Teachers haven’t seen their students face-to-face in months. Administrators say they’re worried about the effects of the pandemic, and not just on kids’ academic skills. What are the psychological effects of being isolated from friends at a young age?
“We don’t know if there’s been neglect or abuse,” said Jacksonville Schools Superintendent Mike Newell. “Are there financial stresses in the home with parents not being able to work? The far-reaching implications are yet to be seen.”
What we know: For some, school will feel like a ghost town. Jacksonville High has about 750 students, Newell said. Roughly 250 of them are taking the online option, he said. The rest will attend school on a staggered schedule, meaning there will be about 250 kids in the building at any given time.
That means an average class size will be 10 to 13 kids, Newell said. At Kitty Stone Elementary, there may be as few as eight per class. Desks will be spaced apart, with assigned seats so contact tracing will be easier in the event someone tests positive for the virus. Doors will likely be propped open, because everybody touches door handles.
“It will look drastically different,” Newell said. “You won’t have as much traffic in the halls.”
What we don’t know: The potential class size at every school. Roughly 2,100 of the students in Calhoun County schools are taking the online option, Superintendent Donald Turner said. So far, there’s no plan for a staggered school start, he said. But in the biggest school system in the county, with several high schools, Turner said it’s still too early to estimate what the average class size will be.
What we know: Buses will run. And it will be weird. Jacksonville and Piedmont superintendents say that on their buses, seats will be assigned, with family members sitting together, each family keeping a distance from each other. Newell said school employees will spray down each bus with disinfectant before and after each run. In county schools, parents are being asked to take their kids’ temperature before they get on the bus. And many school systems are urging parents to drive their kids to school if they can.
What we don’t know: How many kids will be on those buses. Again, many school systems don’t yet have enough information to make decisions on matters such as school routes. Newell, in a Thursday school board meeting, told Jacksonville’s board that he’d send out surveys in the coming week to find out how many families plan to use the bus.
What we know: It could all come crashing down. School administrators say they’re confident the state won’t order a complete shutdown of school as they did in March. But going back to online-only school is a possibility if outbreaks happen.
School leaders are particularly worried about the “six-and-15” rule recently announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, anyone who was within six feet of them for 15 minutes is considered exposed.
Newell said that opens the door to situations in which multiple teachers wind up exposed — and potentially knocked out of work temporarily. Even trying to calculate that exposure seems tricky, school administrators say.
“They say that 15 minutes is cumulative, but I just don’t see how that is going to work,” Turner said.
What we don’t know: Where the virus is headed. The wild card is the spread of the virus in the world outside the school, and the possibility of a new wave of infections that could disrupt life yet again. School officials say they aren’t sure what sort of statewide conditions would spark a return to online school for everyone, but no one’s willing to rule that out.