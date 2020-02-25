School bus rescued from train tracks in DeArmanville

Authorities on Tuesday morning saved a school bus — with no children on board — after it had gotten stuck on a set of train tracks in DeArmanville.
Calhoun County Schools safety director Randy Reaves said the bus driver had dropped all his students off at schools in White Plains and was headed home around 7:15 a.m. on Old Choccolocco Road.
Reaves said the driver was crossing a set of train tracks near Jamback Road when another vehicle got into his lane, causing the bus driver to swerve right, slide off the road and get stuck on the tracks. According to Reaves, the driver believes it was an accident.
Reaves said the driver notified school officials, who called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, who then called the railroad company to stop trains in the area. Within minutes, Reaves said, deputies and another bus driver who lived nearby had pulled him back onto the road.
“It was handled very efficiently,” Reaves said.