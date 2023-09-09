School administrators analyze ACAP proficiency scores

The Alabama Department of Education announced last month its annual scores achieved by students using the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP).
The program is designed to provide students, parents, administrators, and state residents at large with information regarding student progress toward mastery of the state’s Course of Study Standards — what the state expects students to have learned by the time they have reached the grade levels during which the ACAP testing is given.
Students in grades 2-8 take assessments covering English language arts (ELA) and math. Students in grades 4, 6, and 8 are also tested in science.
A new school for students who attend class in unique circumstances is now part of the Calhoun County School System.
The Anniston Star news staff has spent the last few weeks talking to the administrators of the five school districts in Calhoun County in an effort to get their impressions and analysis of the scores achieved in their individual systems.
There is no attempt here to draw comparisons between the districts as each one has its own variables to consider such as resources, staffing, facilities and student population.
The percentages shown with each category represent the number of students who achieved the ACAP proficiency goals.
2023 scores: ELA – 25.2 percent; Math – 9 percent; Science – 11.1 percent
2022 scores: ELA – 26.2 percent; Math – 6.4 percent; Science – 12.4 percent
That’s the message from Dr. Sabrina Tillman-Winfrey, executive director federal programs and curriculum instruction at Anniston City Schools, about the most recent Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) standardized test scores.
Winfrey said the elementary schools fared much better than the other schools in the system.
“We did see quite a bit of growth but we still have a lot of work to do,” she said.
Winfrey said that a lot of kids were not proficient but they did move up in levels.
“We had quite a few kids move from level one to two and from two to three, this is just for elementary, Randolph Park and Golden Springs,” she said.
Winfrey said the elementary schools had about a 13 percent efficiency total in science.
“I think that is low because technically, we only test for science really once in the middle school and once in the elementary so I think we just have to focus more because our focus for the last couple of years has really been literacy,” Winfrey said.
Winfrey said the school system needs to balance that out and make sure that all three subject areas are focused on.
According to Winfrey, the elementary schools were 33 percent proficient in math.
Winfrey said there was an 11 percent growth from students in level one to level two in proficiency and five percent growth from level two to level three in proficiency.
But in the ELA category at the elementary schools huge strides were observed.
“We had 58 percent of our students that were proficient in elementary schools,” Winfrey said. “We had about a 50 percent growth in our schools from level two to level three and seven percent from level one to level two.”
“We’re doing the right things, we’re moving in the right direction, but we still have not gotten to that level of proficiency that we’re trying to get to,” Winfrey said.
“I think that going forward we need to focus on the things we focused on in the past year, which was phonics,” she said.
Winfrey said learning adult words and explaining what the test is asking for is helpful for the students.
“We’re annotating and pulling out those words that kids don’t understand, we’re going to continue to do that,” she said.
Winfrey said the school system will focus on centers (groups of students) in math that will help identify students that need intervention. Math tests have been ongoing that will also help identify which students need an intervention. Teachers will focus on manipulatives to help kids think more abstractly or to think about math more conceptually, she said.
Winfrey is confident that the upward trend in scores will continue.
“I'm happy with the growth, I would like to see more proficient students but I am happy to see that our students are growing and moving in the right direction,” she said.
2023 scores: ELA – 53.7 percent; Math – 27.6 percent; Science - 45.6 percent
2022 scores: ELA – 50.5 percent; Math – 24.0 percent; Science – 40.4 percent
“We are pleased with the growth that our students have shown,” Calhoun County Superintendent Jose Reyes said. “We consistently score above the state average in the overwhelming majority of our results in grades two through eight on our ACAP testing. With these results, we are able to identify our strengths and build on those as well as our areas of focus for improvement. Our teachers and students have much to be proud of.”
“What we see in Calhoun County and all across the state,” Reyes added, “is a pattern of improvement in reading for grades two through eight. The trendline is very clear in this area. We also find that in the area of math, students throughout the state struggle to stay on a positive trajectory. Numerous factors contribute to the less than optimal trendline in math but we are diligently taking our results and focusing our efforts to improve instruction and its delivery.”
2023 scores: ELA – 63.8 percent; Math – 32.3 percent; Science – 50.8 percent
2022 scores: ELA – 65.8 percent; Math – 30.4 percent; Science – 65.7 percent
Jacksonville school administrators have chosen to focus on cumulative growth since the COVID pandemic, according to officials.
A student learning dip that schools are still attempting to correct occurred across the nation as kids were thrown into quarantine.
Jacksonville school system Director of Curriculum and Instruction Wayne Trucks said that the school system is choosing to compare its schools not only to the previous year, but the 2019-2020 school year as well.
“We have compared ACAP results for the Class of 2028 — current ninth-graders — through the Class of 2032 — current fifth-graders. Each of these grade levels have taken three consecutive ACAP assessments,” Trucks said. “Each group of students, we are excited to share, have either maintained or improved their proficiency in ELA and math — the subjects assessed each year by each grade level second through eighth. Specifically, our current fifth graders have improved proficiency scores in both ELA and math.”
Asked if the school had taken any preventive measures to bridge the gaps post-COVID, Trucks said it had.
“We have created instructional coach positions in ELA and math for grades 4 through 8, which we believe has made a positive difference,” Trucks said.
Trucks said that the city schools were “competitive” within Calhoun County as well as the rest of the state, “especially our ELA scores.”
“We are pleased at the school level and district level with our overall scores, especially since our students and teachers have worked diligently to rebound from the unfinished learning caused by the pandemic,” Trucks said.
Jacksonville schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard extended his gratitude and delight over both the students’ and staff members’ hard work.
“We are very proud of our staff and students for their hard work this past year. These ACAP scores are a testament to their efforts. With the plans we have in place this upcoming year, I'm excited to see what happens next,” Howard said.
2023 scores: ELA – 59.1 percent; Math – 35.1 percent; Science – 48.0 percent
2022 scores: ELA - 59.4 percent; Math – 34.2 percent; Science – 46.1 percent
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said the district is “pleased, but never satisfied” with its state score showings this year.
“Overall, we are pleased we have grown in almost all areas,” Stanley said. “We are above the state average in all but two areas — math fifth and 11th grades. Our kids are growing in ACT. Our benchmarks are staying the same and not growing as much as we want in math, but it is moving in ELA where we have made significant gains.”
She said teachers and administrators are looking to see if they are practicing day-to-day at a complexity level that mimics what students will see on the state tests.
“We do not teach the test,” Stanley said. “But, we do look at the complexity and the level at which we expect them to perform.”
Stanley said the district looks at last year’s scores and then this year’s scores to determine how much the students have grown.
“Our fourth grade in ELA is in the 70s and that is amazing,” she said.
The three-year trend in ELA for the students now in fourth grade has risen from 47 percent proficient in second grade to 62 percent proficient in third grade to 72 percent proficient in third grade.
“That causes us to look at what we are doing in ELA,” Stanley said. “We want to box that success in and see how we can do the same in the upper grade levels.”
The scores also show a growing trend in math with students advancing from 30 percent proficiency in fourth grade to 39 percent proficiency in fifth grade to 48 percent proficiency in sixth grade.
Stanley said the district takes care to break down each subject into specific domains during their analysis — for instance, technical writing being an area of writing in general — as some of those specific domains may carry different weights when figuring a total score.
She said sometimes looking at the scores is like looking at the scoreboard at a football game because of the complicated nature of how the scores are determined.
“The statistics may look great but they may not truly represent the quality of plays being made,” Stanley said.
“We have spent a lot of time training our teachers in the science of reading and making sure they have the resources they need to teach all the components of the science of reading,” said K-4 curriculum coordinator Rhonda Perry. “We are seeing real benefits from that.”
“After attending our after-school summer camps 93 percent of all our third graders met those requirements,” Perry said. “That is a celebration for us because of the effectiveness of the summer camp.”
Stanley is currently in the process of meeting with the staff of each school and reviewing the good and bad shown in the state scores.
“We are very pleased with what we are seeing,” Stanley said. “It’s an affirmation that what our teachers are doing is working — especially at the elementary level. There aren’t so many points that we can’t manage the improvements. Our schools have done an excellent job of targeting the areas needing improvement and putting their efforts there.”
2023 scores: ELA – 66.7 percent; Math – 57.4 percent; Science – 48.9 percent
2022 scores: ELA – 57.8 percent; Math - 52.5 percent; Science – 46.5 percent
The Piedmont City School system continues to show outstanding rankings and strong proficiency scores that reveal the percentage of students with an acceptable level of understanding key topics or who have mastered the topics.
“I could not be prouder of all of our folks for their commitment to our students, school system and our community,” Superintendent Mike Hayes said. “The most important aspect of our proficiency and growth scores is that our people know we can do better and are committed to keep pushing our students to be the best version of themselves as possible.”
“We had meaningful increases in proficiency scores across the board in ACAP in all subjects,” said Hayes. “In most cases we were at the top of the school system rankings for District 6 and among the highest performing districts in the State.
“Our students, staff, and administrators have embraced the data-driven process we adopted seven years ago and hold each other accountable for our proficiency and growth scores.”
Jerry Snow, the assistant superintendent for Piedmont City Schools System, is in charge of the system’s accountability and testing.
He said even though the ELA percentage is higher than the math scores, the latter’s scores are 20 points higher than others in District 6.
“This school system shows the hard work the teachers do,” Snow said. “They work really hard to get these scores up, the teachers as well as the students.”