Saks principal managing two leadership roles this year

SAKS — Earlier this past spring, Saks High School Principal Seth Taylor, 42, learned his school would add two grades when the Calhoun County Board of Education decided to close the Saks Middle School on account of a falling student population. The new kids on the block pushed the student population of 330 up to nearly 450.
That was one challenge. Then, in June of this year, Taylor learned he would ascend to the presidency of the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals a year earlier than he was expecting to. Luckily, the professional group requires some of the same skills that a principal already has, such as how to mentor or make complex administrative decisions.
“Dr. Clemons, the principal of Piedmont High School,” said Taylor, “had been elected as president of the state AASSP and then he was asked to be on the board of the national association. He asked the state organization if he could step down from his new role to do even bigger things for education. I took his place.”
The AASSP is part of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, the umbrella group that oversees not only the secondary schools association but also oversees associations for other educators, such as those consisting of administrators of middle and elementary schools, as well as other groups of professionals within Alabama school systems.
Dick Wilson, the executive director of CLAS, said he is excited about Taylor’s leadership during the next year.
“When Taylor first came on board as a vice president,” Wilson said, “his peers noticed that he models ‘servant leadership.’ He immediately began looking for leadership opportunities, and his becoming vice president put him in the pipeline for the presidency. He is a forward thinker and an innovator, and he will do wonderfully.”
Clemons said Taylor does more than what is asked and makes the most of every opportunity.
“I have worked with Seth advocating for principals at all levels,” Clemons said. “He represents us well and advocates with authority and knowledge that is admirable and exemplary.”
Taylor, a native of New Site near Alexandria City, is happy to be in his second year as principal of the newly renovated Saks High School. He’s especially impressed with the support the parents and community members have given the students.
“Students need direction,” he said, “and I am a big believer in accountability and discipline. Students need to learn those traits to overcome challenges in life. I come from the old-coach mentality: We need to be fundamental in how we conduct ourselves, such as showing up at school and being on time.”
His no-nonsense approach to guiding the activities of high school students is appreciated by at least one of his seniors. Carleigh Fleming said she and her fellow students know where they stand with Taylor.
“Mr. Taylor’s been very firm in taking responsibility for our school, like enforcing the rules and making us kids feel secure knowing how things are supposed to be,” Carleigh said. “Also, he’s always very kind and friendly and says, ‘Good morning,’ to us.”
Taylor said the parents in the community seem to also appreciate his teaching of core values. He believes students and adults alike, both of whom he will be mentoring this year as president of the AASSP, don’t have to be brilliant learners, but they must pay attention to and learn the small things in life, such as knowing the difference between right and wrong and meeting deadlines.”
“Most parents are on board with everything I’m doing,” Taylor said. “I am hard on kids and most parents and students support that.”
Taylor has a blended family of five children. His wife, Amy, is a school nurse at White Plains Schools. He is a doctoral student at the University of Alabama, a program that offers mostly an online degree. He has a corporate background, working at the Russell Corporation Alexander City in 2003 where his first job was running knitting machines on third shift. Until 2007, he assumed many jobs there. Not having an undergraduate degree limited him, he said, and the need for a degree motivated him to return to school. He first earned an A.A. degree from Central Alabama Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Auburn University in Montgomery, a master’s degree from Jacksonville State University in instructional leadership and obtained an education specialist status from the University of West Alabama.
Taylor was named the Kiwanis Teacher of the Year in 2013 and was awarded the Jacksonville High School Teacher of the Year in 2014-15.
“Education was not my first choice,” Taylor said, “but it is truly my calling.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.