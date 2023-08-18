 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Saks principal managing two leadership roles this year

Seth Taylor

A few students talk briefly with Saks High School Principal Seth Taylor before returning to class. Showcasing his students and teaching them how to treat people from different places and cultures are two reasons why he loves his job. From left are LaJuah Curry (a junior), Taylor, and seniors Sara Strickland and Carleigh Fleming.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

SAKS — Earlier this past spring, Saks High School Principal Seth Taylor, 42, learned his school would add two grades when the Calhoun County Board of Education decided to close the Saks Middle School on account of a falling student population. The new kids on the block pushed the student population of 330 up to nearly 450.

That was one challenge. Then, in June of this year, Taylor learned he would ascend to the presidency of the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals a year earlier than he was expecting to. Luckily, the professional group requires some of the same skills that a principal already has, such as how to mentor or make complex administrative decisions.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 