Saks Middle School to close

The Calhoun County Board of Education voted Tuesday to close Saks Middle School.
Its grades, 5 through 8, will be split apart to join a new lower school and an upper school.
Currently, Saks’ grades are divided as K-4 in the elementary school, grades 5-8 in the middle school and grades 9-12 in the high school.
Starting in the fall, the upper school will hold grades 7-12 and the lower school will contain grades K-6.
Total enrollment at Saks in 1997-98 was 2,000, whereas in 2021-22 it had declined to 1,062.
Fort McClellan, which accounted for a number of Saks students, closed in September 1999.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.