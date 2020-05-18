Sacred Heart to switch to ‘hybrid’ schooling

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Anniston will restructure its high school as a "hybrid" program mixing some in-school instruction and some online learning beginning next school year, school officials announced Monday.
"This is a trend in education throughout the country," said Fr. John McDonald, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. "People have to respond to the needs of the times."
McDonald said that under the school's new approach, students in grades 9-12 will get in-class instruction part of the time, but will spend part of the time studying independently from home. He said ninth-graders will have the most in-classroom time, with students moving toward more independent study in higher grades.
Sacred Heart pastor: Dropping athletics big-picture move; school announces restructuring of high school program
"In the ninth grade, it's a more structured environment," he said. "A 14-year-old doesn't have the study skills they need for independent study."
McDonald said the switch is designed to offer instruction in much the same way that colleges and other institutions offer it — and he said the switch was "pushed forward" by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced schools around the country to leap directly into online education.
The school currently has about 170 students, McDonald said. In the 2017-18 school year, the school had 240 students, according to numbers from the National Center for Education Statistics.
McDonald said it's too early to tell how the decision will affect staffing at the school. A coach at the school, in a Facebook post last week, said Sacred Heart is dropping athletics. McDonald said Monday that the school isn't necessarily dropping all sports, though he didn't name the sports that would be dropped and the sports that would be retained.
"What you can offer for athletics depends on the students you have," he said.
McDonald didn't cite financial issues as a direct reason for the change, though the school has had at least one sign of financial troubles in recent years. In March, a federal judge sentenced a former bookkeeper for the school to five years' probation for embezzling nearly half a million dollars from Sacred Heart over the course of five years.
McDonald said he didn't believe the change would affect the school's eligibility to accept students under the Alabama Accountability Act, which offers private-school scholarships for some children enrolled in public schools.
Coronavirus has upended the plans of many schools around the country, both public and private. Officials in some local public school systems have said they're considering beginning the next school year with a blend of part-time classroom instruction and part-time online work. In other states, some school administrators have called that approach a "hybrid" model.
Navigating the crisis is likely to be particularly tricky for private schools, which are often small and dependent on parents' ability to pay for a private education. Sacred Heart seems to be the only local school to announce any permanent changes, however.
"I can't give you any absolutes right now," said Tommy Miller, principal of Jacksonville Chrisian Academy in Jacksonville. "We didn't know we were going to have graduation until a week or so ago."
JCA will honor its 16 graduates in a ceremony Thursday at the school's football field, he said.
Miller said the plan right now is for JCA to return to in-person schooling in the next school year, but perhaps later than originally planned. But like many school administrators, he said the pandemic makes it difficult to make long-term plans. He said that, at 65, he's never seen a situation like the pandemic.
"It's a very unusual time," he said. "It's hard to give any answers. You do things not knowing what the outcome will be."
David Noone, head of school at the Donoho School in Anniston, said he foresees some possible permanent changes at the school due to coronavirus, but not a restructuring like the changes at Sacred Heart.
“We need our virtual learning to be more robust, so that if something like this is thrown at us, we’ll be able to shut down in a day,” he said. He mentioned the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus as one reason a school would need that flexibility.
He said more virtual schooling could mean that in the future, school work won’t have to stop for snow days or tropical storms. He said that’s a development students probably wouldn’t want to see.
“They’re going to hate it,” he said.