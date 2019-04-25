The principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School is leaving for a new job, the Diocese of Birmingham announced last week.
Jeremiah Russell, who has led the school since 2017, will become headmaster of St. John Paul II Catholic School in Huntsville in July.
“It is a larger school,” he said. “They have about 400 students in high school, and they’re 4A.”
Sacred Heart, according to its website, has about 275 students in all grades. Russell came to the principal position from Jacksonville State University, where he was an assistant professor. A graduate of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Louisiana State University, his academic background is in political philosophy.
“I converted to Catholicism in 2007, and I’m a big believer in Catholic education,” Russell said.
Bishop Robert Baker of the Birmingham Diocese announced Russell’s departure in a letter to parents last week. Two days before that letter, the diocese sent a letter to St. John Paul II parents announcing his hiring as headmaster there.
“His love of learning and of the Catholic faith have enriched the Sacred Heart community, and we have no doubt that he will find success in his future endeavors,” the bishop’s letter to Sacred Heart parents read.
Current St. John Paul II headmaster Lanny K. Hollis will become president of the school with Russell’s move, according to the diocese.