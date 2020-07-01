Roll credits: JSU to debut film degree program

Jacksonville State University announced last week that it will offer a film degree beginning in the fall.
The interdisciplinary program will allow students to take up coursework in production, cinematography, theory and history of film while gaining hands-on experience with film production, according to a press release from the university.
The program will be offered by the drama department. Efforts to reach department head Randal Blades for comment Wednesday were not successful.
The 120 credit-hour major requires 31 hours of film courses, additional electives, a film internship and a final project. The program will rely on the expertise of the art, drama, English and film faculty to offer coursework.
The university plans to use an 18,000-square-foot warehouse that currently houses Longleaf Studios for film classes, but the warehouse needs remodeling to add classrooms, a screening room and soundstage, the university said in its press release.
Seth Johnson, the director of Longleaf Studios and a JSU graphic design professor, said the studio is working on two hour-long documentaries for Alabama Public Television about the Anniston Freedom Riders and former Alabama Congressman James D. Martin.
“The first one is the James D. Martin story; it’s called ‘Forever Wild,’” Johnson said. “His legacy is that he was named commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in the state of Alabama in 1987 and what he did for the state just has an incredible, lasting legacy.”
Johnson said that the Anniston Freedom Riders documentary is a “timely discussion” commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders, civil rights demonstrators who tested a U.S. Supreme Court mandate to integrate interstate bus travel in the 1960s. Two buses carrying demonstrators were attacked in Anniston in 1961, and one was firebombed.
“The Greyhound bus station in Anniston was designated a national monument so it’s a discussion of that process,” he said. “There have been multiple documentaries on that fateful day but we’re trying to give it a different perspective of the community and what impact that had on Anniston before, during and after.”
Film majors will have the opportunity to sign up for internship hours on the film, Johnson said, and sometimes the studio puts up calls for volunteers to be extras on sets.
“We’re still kinda working through the internship hours primarily because we aren’t physically in our building yet,” he said.
Johnson explained that the studio is currently undergoing renovations to include editing bays, screening rooms, office spaces and work stations. He said that, before, the studio had a lot of open, larger rooms that weren’t “conducive to a studio-like environment.”
“There had to be renovation things to go on to make it habitable for students,” he said. “They’ll actually get to be ground-floor with how films are produced, put together and the thought process.”
Birmingham-Southern film program ‘growing’
With its film major Jacksonville State will be joining a field that has already gained a foothold in the state. Birmingham-Southern College was named the top film school in Alabama by ICX Media in 2017.
Teddy Champion, the program director for media and film studies at Birmingham-Southern College, said that the program offered is an interdisciplinary program that focuses on storytelling, mostly with narrative film and documentary.
“Film programs evolved over the past few decades in various ways at different institutions, usually depending on what a college already has in place,” Champion said.
Communication programs at some schools have technical facilities and equipment for broadcasting, Champion said, and drama departments likely have strong ties with actors and directors.
The program, which launched nine years ago, typically has about 10 students majoring every year, Champion said. He said that more than 20 students are taking his advanced screenwriting class, a sign that the program is still growing.
Champion also noted that graduates of the program have gone on to receive jobs with film productions, film distributors, news channels, sports radio, magazines, corporate PR, and media relations.
“Some of our students have been accepted to prestigious graduate film programs,” he said. “Although our core curriculum focuses on film production, we encourage a variety of media storytelling in our classes, and I have been pleasantly surprised at the initiative our students have used in finding a career that fits their interests.”
Atlanta a source of film jobs
The new JSU film program comes as the university looks for its students to take advantage of the booming film industry in Atlanta, located approximately 100 miles from the university. Film production has ceased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lee Thomas, the deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office, said that film staff are planning to return.
“All the shows are on hiatus, but they’ll be back soon,” Thomas said.
She explained that the film industry in Georgia employs about 52,000 people and that there are a variety of jobs for people with different specialties and backgrounds.
“It ranges from technical jobs, camera people, lighting people, electrics, that kind of thing,” Thomas said. “There’s catering, florists and greenskeepers. It really is something that encompasses all types of additions from builders to paints and people that work in offices.”
The Georgia Film Office helped put in place the Georgia Film Academy, which, according to Thomas, is a way to fast-track people into the industry.
“There are a lot of four-year programs in the state of Georgia at state colleges and private institutions, but this is a partnership between the university system of Georgia and the technical college system,” Thomas said. “In about seven or eight months, you could potentially be working on a Marvel film or ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘Ozark’ and getting paid for it.”
Thomas said that, in the program, students take an overview class and choose a concentration, with options including special effects makeup, post production or movie accounting.
“That third part of the third semester, you can choose to either do another class in your concentration or you might choose to be an intern on set and then you’re getting paid.”
Thomas explained that the film industry has a diverse array of focuses for people of different skill sets.
“It’s so varied,” she said. “It just depends on which craft, which department you decide to go into.”