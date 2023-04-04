 Skip to main content
Rogers announces Congressional Art competition

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has announced his office is now accepting entries from high school students in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Winning pieces from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. This nationwide competition is an opportunity for young artists to demonstrate their talent before a national audience.

