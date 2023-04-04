Rogers announces Congressional Art competition

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has announced his office is now accepting entries from high school students in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District for the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Winning pieces from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. This nationwide competition is an opportunity for young artists to demonstrate their talent before a national audience.
This year’s theme for the artwork is “Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.” Artwork must be submitted by April 14; additional guidelines for the competition can be found at mikerogers.house.gov.
“I’m excited to announce that my office is accepting submissions for the annual Congressional Art Competition,” Rogers said. “This is a great opportunity for local high school students to have their art displayed in the U.S. Capitol, and for visitors from around the world to see the talent housed right here in central Alabama. I encourage all interested high schoolers to visit my website for guidelines.”
