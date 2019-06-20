Austin DeMerchant, left, watches as his partner Owen Patty wraps tape around their rocket shell. Local kids participate in a 4-H Drone and Rocket day camp Wednesday morning at Cane Creek Community Garden in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny)
Kids gathered at Cane Creek Community Garden Wednesday at 8 a.m. for a drones and rockets day camp run by the Calhoun County Extension Service Office’s 4-H program.
“I want to join the Space Corps,” said Xander Newell, a 13-year-old boy in the camp, where he and others spent the day tinkering with the remote-controlled mini-helicopters known as drones and with miniature rockets.
4-H is a youth development program traditionally associated with agricultureThe group’s day programs teach kids between the ages of 9 through 18 science related skills and how they can be applied to agriculture.
Jennifer Gann, the 4-H Foundation regional extension agent, ran the camp and helped the children assemble their rockets. She said one of her goals was to show kids that science is an important part of agriculture.
Images from a 4-H day camp where participants learned how to make a drone and rockets at Cane Creek Community Garden at McClellan.
“Kids need to understand agriculture is about science,” Gann said.
Gann mentioned examples of technology in agriculture, including tractors that use GPS to pilot themselves, poultry houses run via smartphone, and drones that scout fields for disease.
The kids had varying reasons for coming to camp. Some, like Xander, had a passion for rockets.
“I like rockets and space stuff,” Xander said.
“I’ve always been kind of interested in rockets and I wanted to know how they worked,” said 14-year-old Declan Patty.
Others were interested in hanging out with friends and socializing.
“I come for the learning experience and to talk to other people,” said 13-year-old Trenton Clapper.
The kids spent the morning building craft rockets in groups of two and learning about types of gliders they could make with materials at home.
Tony Cook, an extension specialist assistant professor at Auburn University, has been with the 4-H program for 39 years.
“4-H is more than what people think. It’s not just agriculture. We do a lot of science and technology, so STEM literacy is a big objective,” Cook said.
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and refers to fields that require knowledge related to one of the subjects.
Wednesday’s event was the fourth of six day camps the 4-H program is holding this month, and this marks the second year the program has held day camps, according to Gann. Previous camps included archery, cooking, and fishing, while upcoming ones include STEM and arts and crafts. While it is too late to register for this year’s camp, Gann plans to continue the day camps in June 2020.