If a single case of measles popped up in Calhoun County, nearly a quarter of local K-12 students could be sent home from school, local and state officials said Monday.
Only 77 percent of students in the county have proof of up-to-date vaccinations, according to numbers collected the Alabama Department of Public Health. Those numbers, first reported last week by al.com, give Calhoun one of the lowest rates of current vaccination of any county in the state.
The numbers include students across Calhoun County – not just in county schools but in city school systems and private schools.
Completely unvaccinated kids are rare in local schools, but 4,177 kids in local school systems have expired “blue forms,” the forms that prove a child is up-to-date on shots. They likely have some immunity to measles and other diseases, but are considered “undervaccinated” by state standards.
“If a case of measles is confirmed, children who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated would not be able to return to school until they have proof of vaccination,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer.
Measles cases nationwide have hit a 25-year high, with more than 700 cases this year, according to last week’s numbers from the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials have cited the rise of the anti-vax movement – parents who decline to get their kids vaccinated – as a likely cause of the problem.
That’s perhaps not as large an issue in Alabama as it is in other states. According to the most recent state numbers, 80 of the 18,612 kids in school in Calhoun County are unvaccinated due to religious objections to the procedure. Another five kids are unvaccinated for medical reasons.
Landers said the state has long allowed parents to apply for a vaccination waiver for religious reasons. She said the rules for medical exemptions are strict.
“If a child is undergoing cancer treatment and is immune-compromised, that might be a reason” for a waiver, she said.
The numbers come from the School System Survey, data reported to the state by schools at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.
In Calhoun County’s school systems, a full 22 percent of students hadn’t provided up-to-date proof of immunization, the numbers show. Only Jefferson and Montgomery counties – among the state’s most populous counties – had more kids without out-of-date records, though the 5,000 undervaccinated kids in Jefferson County make up only about 5 percent of the student body.
It’s unclear why local schools are such an outlier. Calhoun County Schools superintendent Donald Turner, who runs the county’s largest school system, said Monday that he wasn’t aware of the vaccination numbers. Lesa Cotton, the health services director for county schools, cautioned against reading too much into them.
“First of all, they’re from an earlier school year,” she said. “Even though it looks like they’re from our system, these numbers are from all the school systems in the county.”
Attempts to reach officials from those other systems – Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont – were not successful Monday.
Cotton said federal rules allow students in a variety of categories – homeless children, migrant workers, and special education kids among them – to enter school without a current immunization record. She said the county typically follows up with their parents to arrange vaccinations.
Those rules apply to all schools, and Cotton said she didn’t know why the numbers were higher for local schools.
Some of the undervaccinated kids may simply have lost their records. Others would be kids who were vaccinated early in life but had no booster shots. Landers said kids in the latter group could have some immunity to measles and other illnesses but would be less protected than up-to-date kids.
Landers said it would likely take a true outbreak of measles to shut down local schools completely. But a single case would likely send the undervaccinated kids home from school.
So far, there have been no cases of measles reported in the state this year. Still, earlier this month Landers’ office reported that a measles patient passed through the state, stopping at a gas station in Livingston and a Chick-Fil-A in Fort Payne while infectious. Officials in Tennessee, where the measles patient lives, later reported the case to their counterparts in Alabama.
“The message here is that measles is just a car ride away,” Landers said. “Parents should make sure their children are up-to-date on their immunizations.”