Report: Community colleges add $6.6 billion to Alabama economy

Students and alumni of colleges within the Alabama Community College System add $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy in fiscal year 2020-2021, supporting one out of every 27 jobs in the state, according to an economic impact report released this week.

The report estimates the ACCS directly impacts 98,923 jobs in the state, representing about 2.7 percent of Alabama’s gross state product. Additionally, taxpayers see a net benefit of $1.1 billion in added tax revenue from students’ higher lifetime earnings and increased output to businesses.