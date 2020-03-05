Randolph Park teacher remembered for dedication, love for children

Randolph Park Elementary teacher Shameca Estell was a shining star among the Anniston school’s staff, her principal said Thursday.
“She was a jewel to our school,” said Teresia Hall, principal.
Estell, a 32-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two, died Tuesday, according to her obituary, after losing consciousness Monday afternoon at the school.
She had just rescued a student who had wandered from the car rider line onto a school bus Monday afternoon, retrieving him from the vehicle and making sure he went home with his parents. She’d stopped in Hall’s office to talk about the quick save, Hall said Thursday. Hall said she was on a phone call when Estell entered and sat down. Hall hung up the phone and when she looked back, she said, Estell had lost consciousness.
Hall said she and the school nurse, school resource officer and another teacher kept watch over Estell until an ambulance arrived to transport her to Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Estell’s sister, Dana Estell, said Thursday that her sister had died from a sudden medical complication, though she preferred to not name that complication.
“She was just a loving and caring person; she loved to spend time with her kids,” Dana Estell said. “Being a teacher was truly a calling for her. It was her passion.”
Hall said Estell had worked two years at Randolph Park. The first year she taught science and social studies to students in grades four and five; she switched to kindergarten at the start of this school year. She was good at teaching small children, Hall said, and managed to get some of her kids who hadn’t been in Pre-K programs reading by December. That’s no small feat, Hall explained.
“She was gifted to do what she was doing with children,” she said. “If you can sit them down and teach them, you have really impacted that child’s life.”
Estell said in a biography posted to the school’s website that she graduated from Jacksonville State University in December 2018. She was working on a master’s degree in early childhood education.
Dana Estell said that her sister knew as early as grade school that she wanted to be a teacher. Estell’s life, Dana said, revolved around her two kids, aged 9 and 4.
“They would go get their nails done or go out to get something to eat or see a movie,” Dana Estell recalled. “She was always with her kids and around her kids. They were her life.”
Hall said she would remember Estell as a hard-working, driven teacher.
“Most evenings she was the last person and went out the door with me,” she said.
Estell’s family, meanwhile, is still working through grief.
“She is very missed in this household,” Dana Estell said. “Her presence is all around us and we’re constantly reminded of her every day.”
Estell’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cropwell.