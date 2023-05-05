Rainbow Omega celebrates successes, looks to future

OXFORD – Rainbow Omega CEO Tim Hodge called his nonprofit’s fundraising event at the Oxford Performing Arts Center the most successful in its 32-year history.
The Eastaboga site provides a sheltered community for adults with developmental disabilities.
Hodge joked it was also the largest crowd to which he had ever spoken as he faced the sold-out 1,200-seat venue, acknowledging the large number may have been spurred by the appearance of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as its featured speaker. Although Carlson’s appearance was arranged months ago, ticket sales spiked upward after he was fired from his Fox job.
“I want to let you know how much we appreciate your attendance tonight and your interest in our organization,” Hodge said after Carlson had concluded his hour-long speech. “Your support of this event is appreciated more than you will ever know. This has been one of the best nights ever for Rainbow Omega.”
Hodge told the crowd that when founders Stetson and Diane Carpenter had the vision for Rainbow Omega “their goal was to create a community where individuals with developmental disabilities could live a life which allowed them to be safe, be happy and not only change their dreams but accomplish their dreams.”
“The original vision of the Carpenters has grown into a beautiful neighborhood with eight homes, two living care facilities, 88 citizens and an annual budget of well over $10 million,” Hodge said.
He said the agency does receive some state and federal funding but is primarily a “private aid service.”
“The largest portion of our budget is funded through the support and generosity of churches, businesses and individuals like you,” Hodge said.
He said Alabamians are kind people who help each other out when and where they can.
“There are numerous nonprofit agencies and each one of those serve people that need to be served and take care of needs that need to be met. Your support of those nonprofit agencies is appreciated and I admire each one of you for doing that,” Hodge said. “Tonight, we are not asking you to stop supporting the churches or nonprofit agencies or whatever causes you have been involved with in the past. We just want to ask you to take a closer look at Rainbow Omega and use the gifts you have to help serve others.”
Hodge said a new Day Program building should be completed by the end of the month.
“We are very excited about it but right now it is a large, empty room. We have no money for supplies but we need volunteers that can help us determine what kind of supplies we need and can help our individuals explore their skills with brushes, clay or other art materials,” he said.
“If you have gifts of any kind you want to share with others, we would love to have you visit Rainbow Omega,” Hodge said.
Rainbow Omega is located at 100 Hope Drive in Eastaboga and can be reached by phone at (256) 831-0919.
