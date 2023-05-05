 Skip to main content
Rainbow Omega celebrates successes, looks to future

OXFORD – Rainbow Omega CEO Tim Hodge called his nonprofit’s fundraising event at the Oxford Performing Arts Center the most successful in its 32-year history.

The Eastaboga site provides a sheltered community for adults with developmental disabilities.

