Pleasant Valley Elementary awarded for literacy program

An organization of Alabama school leaders awarded Pleasant Valley Elementary School the prestigious title of “banner school” for its reading program in a small presentation Thursday.
The school’s lobby held the small group in attendance as Vic Wilson, executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, presented school Principal Crystal Sparks with the award. The two posed with state school board members Cynthia Sanders McCarty and Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner; Wilson and Sparks both wore facemasks emblazoned with “Pleasant Valley Elementary.”
Wilson said the council, a Montgomery organization that focuses on professional development, school administrators and work performed for students, chose the school through independent evaluation and did so because of “what’s going on here at Pleasant Valley.”
The council awarded 30 Alabama schools its “School of Distinction” title for the 2019-20 school year, out of the 189 to apply across the state. Of those 30, eight schools were chosen as banner schools, one in each district; Pleasant Valley Elementary was the banner school for District Six.
Wilson said he went to a rural school growing up, much like Pleasant Valley.
“This just shows excellence can be found anywhere in Alabama,” Wilson said.
According to Leslie Dennis, assistant director of professional learning with the council, Pleasant Valley Elementary and each of the other banner schools received a $750 check and a banner to display on campus.
The council has awarded the titles each year to schools with exemplary “student-centered” programs.
Sparks said the success could be attributed to the collaboration of librarians, teachers, kids, and parents to help scores increase. Sparks said faculty and educators at the elementary school primarily focused on literacy and student engagement with a program they called “Reading, Relationships and Rigor.”
“We’re very proud of our teachers and our faculty and all the jobs that they do here at Pleasant Valley,” Sparks said. “We are very blessed.”
Pleasant Valley has been no stranger to growth and improvement. Sparks said the school received an overall score of 95 on its Alabama State Report Card for the 2018-19 school year, with 100 percent growth in reading.
Sparks said the school also collaborated with library media specialists and incorporated multiple reading programs and special incentives for students, in hopes of creating a culture of reading.
Signs of the staff’s devotion to its students are visible throughout the campus — the school’s marquee sign outside reads “You are loved.” Bright painted murals appear around every corner, creating what Sparks said is a warm inclusive environment.
“We just want to raise that bar and let everyone know that it is important to have those relationships and to build that culture within your school,” Sparks said.
Asked how the school would spend the $750 award that went along with the title, Sparks laughed and said she had no idea.
“I will survey my teachers, but it definitely will be for whatever is student-driven,” Sparks said.