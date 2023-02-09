Piedmont High School’s seniors learn ‘soft skills’

The seniors at Piedmont High School recently took part in the “Piedmont Promise Project” that Principal Adam Clemons said is designed to assist them when they enter the workplace.
“This is our ninth year,” he said.
The students engaged with about 70 volunteers from the community by listening to a series of 20-minute lectures on topics such as writing a resume, developing their interview skills, paying attention to their personal appearance and other workplace-related subjects.
Keena Cox, the career coach at Piedmont, oversaw the event that also allowed students to take part in three additional activities: answering questions an interviewer might ask, taking part in the “Circle of Doom” where they must meet new people and engage in “cold” conversations and using proper etiquette at a lunch that was prepared by volunteers.
“The interview,” said Cox, “is when guests ask each senior an interview question that he or she has 45 seconds to answer. Then, their partner does the same, and they move on to the next interviewer.”
Senior Aspen Young said the events benefited her.
“I was nervous at first, but the events were easy to adapt to,” she said. “The question-and-answer period was enjoyable. They asked things like, ‘What do you want to do in your future,’ ‘Do professional athletes make too much money,’ and ‘Can our generation be responsible enough to have a cell phone at school?’”
Clemons said the event is planned to teach “soft skills” that produce harmonious relationships.
“The goal every year is to prepare students for the real world,” he said, “and to give them an advantage over other graduates.”
