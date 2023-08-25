 Skip to main content
Piedmont High School’s principal takes on a national role

Clemons relinquishes seat on state panel to expand his vision

Adam Clemons, Piedmont High principal

Adam Clemons, the principal of Piedmont High School, is the father of five children of his own and knows the important role of teachers in his children’s lives. Here he is playing a game with a reading program called ‘Lexia.’ Jaden Jones gets the high five for answering a question correctly. The others, from left, are Austin Thomas, Gary Shay Dobbs and Justin Butler.

 Courtesy photo

On June 1, the Piedmont High School principal, Adam Clemons, 46, became the president of the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, having followed a path to that position for years. Then, on June 2, he resigned.

“At least I could say I was the president for a day,” said Clemons, who was named the 2019 Principal of the Year for District 6 in the AASSP.

