Piedmont High School’s principal takes on a national role

On June 1, the Piedmont High School principal, Adam Clemons, 46, became the president of the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, having followed a path to that position for years. Then, on June 2, he resigned.
“At least I could say I was the president for a day,” said Clemons, who was named the 2019 Principal of the Year for District 6 in the AASSP.
The reason for his decision to resign is that an unexpected opportunity came along to fulfill a vision he has had for years — to serve administrators and their schools on a national level. In May, he was asked to be on the board of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. There are 17,000 schools in the association.
Clemons said the new role will allow him to be even more connected to other principals’ best practices and to sharpen his skills as an educator. Both organizations are dedicated to supporting administrators and teachers by providing them with connections and continuing educational studies.
The move opens doors for others
Clemons’ decision led to a vacancy on the state AASSP that was filled by Saks High School Principal Seth Taylor.
“The by-laws of the NASSP wouldn’t allow me to be the state president and also be on the national association’s board,” Clemons said. “I asked them to allow me to become the president of the AASSP at least for one day. Then, I resigned to give Seth a full year of being president.”
Also in the lineup to become the state association’s president next school year is Bobby Tittle, the Cherokee County High School principal (formerly of Ohatchee High). Both Taylor and Tittle were bumped up a year due to Clemon’s decision.
According to Clemons, it is an honor for three principals from the same area to have such close ties with the AASSP and the NASSP.
“The folks in the state say we have our own little group here,” he said, “and leadership seems to be coming out of this area. This is good showmanship to have three leaders who are trusted by their peers to serve.”
Clemons thrives on opportunity
High school principals are known for having busy jobs, and taking on the additional responsibilities of leading teachers and their administrative peers may, at first, seem like too much.
Clemons, though, is well prepared. He holds four degrees in the field of education, including a doctorate in leadership.
One of the most helpful aspects of his new role is being connected through social media to principals throughout the state and the nation.
“We are in constant communication and share ideas about the various things we are doing in our schools through “WhatsApp,” Clemons said. “We can encourage each other and share good practices.”
Even though he has only been on the national board for a few weeks, he has been a member for many years and has taken part in its programs. For example, in 2017, he presented a way to individualize student needs at the NASSP national convention, a program that had developed and implemented Piedmont high School. In 2020, he assisted in judging school leaders for the National Principal of the Year competition; and then in 2021, Clemons became one of three finalists for National Principal of the Year for the NASSP.
Clemons’ resume is laden with more than 16 recognitions for himself and Piedmont High School, which he has led since 2013.
Clemons, the father of five, began his teaching career at two schools in Georgia in 2001 and, afterward, served as an assistant principal there before coming to Piedmont High School. The number of innovative programs he’s implemented fills two pages of his resume.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dr. Adam Clemons to the NASSP board,” said Ronn Nozoe, the chief executive officer. “His remarkable tenure as the principal of Piedmont High School and his recognition as a 2021 NASSP Principal of the Year finalist reflect his deep commitment to providing students an excellent education. I look forward to working closely with Adam as we strive to support school and student leaders in Alabama and beyond.”
In his new position, Clemons will be guiding student programs, the National Honor Society and National Student Council, which have over one million student members.
