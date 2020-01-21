Piedmont High principal named tops in Alabama in surprise ceremony

PIEDMONT — Adam Clemons knew something was off as he walked the halls of Piedmont High School on Tuesday morning.
“I noticed it was quiet in a couple of rooms when I walked by,” Clemons, the principal of the school said. “Coming around the corner and coming into the cafeteria was a great surprise.”
What met Clemons in that crowded cafeteria was a gathered and applauding student body, cheering faculty, blaring Blue Knights marching band and an unexpected honor.
Clemons was named the 2020 state Principal of the Year by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.
“Nine hundred were eligible for this award, but your principal is number one,” Vic Wilson, executive director of the council, announced to the crowd.
Clemons was named Alabama’s principal of the year after a district-wide nomination process and interview at the council’s fall conference. Clemons will also be the state’s representative at a reception in Washington D.C. later this year, where he will have a chance to be named the national Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
After the presentation, a choked-up Clemons deferred the honors to others at his school.
“I’m very honored and grateful to be chosen,” Clemons said. “This is more, I believe, a recognition for the hard work of my staff and students more so than what I’ve done. I couldn’t ask for a better place to work.”
Clemons is in his seventh year serving as the high school’s principal. He said the job of a school administrator can be stressful, but seeing his students succeed makes some follicle forfeiture worth it.
“I think I had a full set of hair when I started,” Clemons joked, rubbing his head.
Aaron Studdard, the assistant principal at the school, said after the presentation that he sees in Clemons everyday a principal deserving distinction.
“He works tirelessly on a daily basis to make sure the school runs in an efficient manner,” Studdard said. “He’s so well respected not only in his circles, but here in the community in Piedmont.”
Along with the announcement, Studdard cited scholastic statistics from Clemons’ time in charge, including a 98 percent graduation rate and an “A” grade on the state Department of Education report card.
Clemons will also receive a makeover to his office in the school, Wilson announced, courtesy of office design company Interior Elements.
“I get the hand-me-downs,” Studdard joked.
Studdard helped to organize the ceremony without Clemons’ knowledge.
“We’ve been trying to keep it quiet,” Studdard said following the presentation. “To keep it under wraps from him this long was a feat itself. We were glad he got to have that moment.”