Piedmont City School System might teach experts a thing or two

An independent research center in Alabama earlier this month released a report on the Piedmont public school system with findings the center believes could help other school systems.
Earlier this calendar year, researchers for the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, the state’s only independent research center, placed the Piedmont system under a microscope, of sorts, to identify reasons for its success — especially regarding the use of online instruction and in-school learning.
Their report also said Piedmont’s experience might also be applied to school systems that are deemed to be economically disadvantaged (as determined by the number of students who qualify for the National Free Lunch Program, according to the state Department of Education).
The Piedmont system is unique among state public school systems because it implemented online learning in some courses about 10 years ago. Its then-Superintendent Matt Akin, who is now the Alabama Superintendent of Education, applied for grants that allowed every student to have a school-issued laptop computer. Also, it overcame several obstacles to ensure that students had access to Wi-Fi, and it implemented a digital curriculum into some courses of study. The system used technology in its classrooms so well that, in 2016, then-President Barack Obama touted it in an editorial for its leadership in technology.
In the PARCA report, several graphs show the results of the Piedmont system’s proactive educational pursuits.
Two of the graphs show that the students’ test scores, from the Aspire & Scantron proficiency scores for grades three through eight, are higher than those in other schools — especially when compared to schools that are economically disadvantaged.
Beginning in 2016, Piedmont student scores were four to seven percent higher than students in all state school systems through 2019. There were no tests administered at the end of 2020. Piedmont’s third-through-eighth graders’ test scores, when compared to the economically disadvantaged schools, are five to 12 percent higher, with the 12 percent difference occurring in 2019.
On another graph that compares the American College Test scores for 12th-graders — a test that measures college preparedness, the Piedmont school’s seniors have scores 2.3 points higher than seniors from economically disadvantaged schools in 2017, one point higher in 2019 and almost one point higher in 2020. The scores in 2018 were about the same as the state’s. There are other public schools in Alabama that rank higher than Piedmont’s seniors, although the PARCA report shows no graph for those test scores.
Technology is only one aspect of the Piedmont public schools’ success. In 2018, Piedmont seniors graduated at a 98 percent rate. In 2019, the rate was 99 percent, and in 2020, 100 percent, enviable figures for any school anywhere. By comparison, the graduation rates for the state were 90, 93 and 92 percent in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Outperforming expectations
The PARCA staff keeps an eye on the Piedmont School System because of its experience with digital delivery. Tom Spencer, author of the report and a senior research associate, said he visited the Piedmont schools at the beginning of this year because the students there have a history of outperforming expectations.
“The ACAP (Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program) results bore out that Piedmont has an impressive performance,” he said.
PARCA wanted to determine if Piedmont schools had made a smoother adjustment to online learning than other schools did when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down in-person learning.
“Their experience with digital delivery helped them adjust to online learning quickly,” Spencer said, “but they also knew that digital delivery is not the ‘be all and end all.’ Getting the students back and keeping them connected to the school and the teacher were also important.”
What are other lessons that educators and administrators might learn from the Piedmont School System’s experiences? There were many, but at least six lessons seem valuable to all schools.
First, educators should push forward when meeting the challenges of introducing online learning. For instance, when the city of Piedmont’s leaders learned that maintaining a wi-fi service in their small town was not workable, they sought help from Verizon for a cellular system. They offered its students wi-fi through hotspots.
Second, classroom teachers should be the key factor when guiding student learning, both with online and traditional types of instruction. Online learning, they discovered, is especially good for students who are behind in their studies and for students who are ready to move forward independently.
Workbooks still useful
By contrast, schools should continue to use workbooks, especially in vocabulary building and math. The teachers at Piedmont knew that standardized tests require students to have strong vocabulary skills, and they showed students how to build a physical catalog of vocabulary words.
In the subject of math, Piedmont teachers use workbooks that require the students to write down the steps they took when arriving at answers. The teachers are able to identify and correct the students’ errors.
Third, teachers should meet regularly to analyze students’ performance data and create the necessary lesson plans to improve student learning. The Piedmont teachers meet monthly.
Fourth, schools can meet the challenges of attracting and retaining teachers by identifying high-school students who have the aptitude and skills to teach. The Piedmont school helps those students along their journey when they are preparing for and attending nearby Jacksonville State University. Local students become teachers who tend to stay close to home.
Fifth, teachers need off days for additional training. Principals should observe teachers in the classroom periodically. Every administrative staff should communicate closely with teachers to help them improve their skills.
Sixth, faculty members may find it helpful to mentor a team of the same students weekly. At Piedmont, the teacher-mentors keep a spreadsheet on students with feedback from other teachers. The teachers log in student grades, attendance reports and school performance, which allows them to develop a long-term relationship with the students and their parents or guardians.
“I’m very proud of the commitment of our students, staff and administrators during extremely difficult times,” Piedmont Superintendent Mike Hayes said. “Our success would not have been possible without all of our folks going above and beyond what is typically expected to make sure our students were successful.”