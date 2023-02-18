Parents as Teachers program popular with parents and youngsters

When parent educator Brandon Lindsey sits down with his clients, he often sits on the floor with a two-inch teacup in his hand.
His clients, all under five years old, believe they are having a tea party, but the tea and the food in nearby tiny saucers are imaginary.
Lindsey is one of Calhoun County’s “parent educators” in the Parents as Teachers (PAT) program which operates under the grantee, Talladega Clay Randolph (TCR) Child Care Corporation. The funds are provided by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
In Calhoun County, seven teachers visit with young children and their parents once or twice a month.
PAT, which is free to families, has been in 13 counties in northeast Alabama for almost nine years. Its goal is to target the population of parents with young children. Although any parent can apply to be a part of the program, PAT is used primarily for parents who need extra support, such as teens, grandparents, parents trying to overcome addiction, those who are homeless or those who are simply nervous, first-time parents.
The mission of PAT is to provide “information, support and development” during children’s earliest years. Mothers may apply as soon as they learn they are pregnant, and the visits begin at an infant’s age of six months.
Kelsey Thrower of Lincoln started her daughter, Kensley, in the program when she was an infant.
“I always wanted to make sure my children were in the right age range for their development,” she said.
As a parent educator Lindsey is now an integral part of the Thrower family, which now includes Thrower’s son, Christopher, age five.
“Mr. Lindsey would let me know when Kensley was supposed to roll over and when I was to feed her the right foods at the right age.”
Recently, Lindsey visited Thrower’s mother’s home in Eastaboga. Kensley and Christopher were eager to show how they had learned to write their names. They listened to stories Lindsey read to them, and he presided over the tea party, all while Thrower watched.
She is pleased with the way they love Lindsey.
“They run out the door when he visits, and they tackle him,” she said.
Lakeeshia Sandlin is director of the Parents as Teachers program in Calhoun County. She occasionally makes home visits with parent educators, and said nothing is more rewarding than to be out and about and see children who have graduated from the program and to hear how they are thriving.
The parent educators also assist the parents by learning if they need a GED, driver’s license, job, clothing, assistance with utilities payments or better housing. The program seeks assistance through the agencies found in each county that TCR covers.
“We are advocates for the family,” said Sandlin.
Overseeing the program is Kay Jennings, the executive director of TCR Child Care Corporation. She and her staff help obtain grants for several programs that target families and young children.
“We support services and training for our programs’ teams and make sure that the team members are successful in their careers.”
In addition to the home visits, the PAT program hosts what they call “Group Connections,” or social visits among the parents and children. They come together monthly at various places, such as a museum, a community center or a park.
“The parents share common experiences,” Sandlin said. “We once had someone come in and host a spa day for the parents, and a photographer came and took family photos.”
PAT helps parents with the most important job they’ll ever have, raising their children.
For more information about the Parents as Teachers program, call 256-516-6252 or email Sandlin at lsandlin@tcrchildcare.org.