Parents as Teachers program popular with parents and youngsters

Parents as teacher name writing

Parents as Teacher educator Brandon Lindsey, left, and Kelsey Thrower, right, watch Thrower’s daughter, Kensley, write her name. Kensley’s brother, Christopher, watches as well.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

When parent educator Brandon Lindsey sits down with his clients, he often sits on the floor with a two-inch teacup in his hand.

His clients, all under five years old, believe they are having a tea party, but the tea and the food in nearby tiny saucers are imaginary.

Parents as Teachers

Lakeeshia Sandlin, left, is director of the Parents as Teachers program in Calhoun County. Kay Jennings is the executive director of the Talladega Clay Randolph (TCR) Child Care Corporation that facilitates the administration of several state educational programs, including Parents as Teachers.

