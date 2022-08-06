 Skip to main content
Oxford teachers learn of industrial opportunities for their students

A group of Oxford City School teachers is shown in a classroom at Kronospan learning about the career opportunities that might benefit their students.

 Submitted photo

OXFORD — Oxford city educators boarded school buses Thursday morning on their way to first-hand experience with locally available careers that could benefit their students right after graduation. 

Jobs within those careers could help the young men and women “earn a family-supporting wage,” as Oxford school board member Don Hopper put it.