Oxford students mentor others on community leadership

OXFORD — The frustrated father in the Broadway hit “Bye Bye Birdie” laments in verse the “trouble with kids today.”
The Vision One program at Oxford High School aims to extol their virtues instead, as they develop ideas to improve their world of tomorrow.
Vision One is a student-centered partnership between Oxford High School and the city of Oxford which allows students to meet on a regular basis with city government leaders and business leaders to express ideas that may help solve problems and improve the city.
The current OHS Vision One class welcomed students from five other schools Friday morning to the Oxford Civic Center to share their experiences and encourage them to be active in their communities in the first Student Leadership Conference.
The students came from C.E. Hanna Elementary School, Oxford Middle School, Alexandria High School, Jacksonville High School and Piedmont High School.
Oxford Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley told the students of the effect student involvement has had on the city.
“This connects our students directly to city government, our community leaders and our industry leaders,” Stanley said. “They are actively involved in solving problems in a way that strengthens our community.”
One example is Vision One students developing marketing plans for local businesses in reaching customers of their own age group.
“Another benefit of being a student leader is you develop your confidence in working with professionals in government, industry and education,” Stanley said. “It’s something you’re going to need for the rest of your life. When you leave high school, you need the confidence in your ability to express your thoughts and ideas.”
OHS Principal Heath Harmon said students can help fill the need to “discuss things in a civil manner and be able to come to some type of consensus and agreement.”
“Our students have the opportunity to sit at the table with Mayor Craft and his staff and build relationships and connections that are centered around ways to make our city, our communities and our region better,” Harmon said. “Rivalries and competitions are good on the athletic field but not necessarily when it comes to the education of our young people. Vision One is a great example of providing opportunities for students to move outside the walls of their classrooms and campuses and work on real world projects for real world audiences which is what we need our students to be able to do.”
Mayor Alton Craft said when Vision One started students were asked what they wanted.
“If you look at Big Time Entertainment it started off as a trampoline park,” Craft said. “It is what it has become because students told us they wanted more activities like putt-putt or bowling. They did what our students said and are a success.”
Craft said the generation preceding him “never thought we would make it.”
“You all are really, really smart,” Craft said adding the next generation has shown an interest in the generations before them.
“It is the students that have now asked senior citizens to be a part of Vision One,” Craft said. “They talk to each other and either say, ‘We can do this better’ or ‘Let’s do it your way.’”
Craft emphasized how important the students and their ideas are to the area.
“Without you, all of this area would dry up and go away,” Craft said. “You are our hope. Be the mayor. Be a council member. Be the governor. Fight for us and do the things we need done.”