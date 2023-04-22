 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford students mentor others on community leadership

Vision One students

Oxford High Vision One members talk to students from other schools about their experiences sharing ideas with government and business leaders.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The frustrated father in the Broadway hit “Bye Bye Birdie” laments in verse the “trouble with kids today.”

The Vision One program at Oxford High School aims to extol their virtues instead, as they develop ideas to improve their world of tomorrow.

Vision One Mayor Alton Craft

Mayor Alton Craft addresses students from six area schools to start the Student Leadership Conference Friday morning.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.