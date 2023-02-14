Oxford schools to dismiss early Thursday for student-led conferences

OXFORD — Oxford City Schools will dismiss students early Thursday, Feb. 14, as the schools host student-led conferences.
Student-led conferences are preplanned meetings in which students demonstrate responsibility for their academic performance by providing a review of their work for parents and teachers.
Oxford Middle School will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.; C.E. Hanna Elementary and Oxford High School at noon; and Oxford, Coldwater and DeArmanville elementary schools at 12:15 p.m.
“These conferences are directed by the student with facilitation by teachers and are part of a larger work that Oxford has engaged in to develop students into leaders of their own learning experiences,” said Oxford Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.