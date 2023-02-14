 Skip to main content
Oxford schools to dismiss early Thursday for student-led conferences

OXFORD — Oxford City Schools will dismiss students early Thursday, Feb. 14, as the schools host student-led conferences.

Student-led conferences are preplanned meetings in which students demonstrate responsibility for their academic performance by providing a review of their work for parents and teachers.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.