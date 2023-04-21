Oxford School Board sings OHS Show Choir praises

OXFORD — The Oxford City School Board took time during its monthly session Thursday morning to recognize the blue ribbon achievements of the Oxford High School Show Choir.
The choir, under the direction of Holly Luke, garnered first place in all four of its in-state competitions as well as one out of state contest.
“I had the pleasure of watching your show at OPAC and I was just blown away,” said Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley. “It was amazing — just the fact you can do all that choreography and sing at the same time.”
Luke called this year’s choir “a great, hard-working group of students.”
“I am proud to say we were successful in all our competitions and swept the categories including best choreography and best show design,” Luke said.
Luke said the group also made state finals which is a “very rare for a small division group” and placed third in that competition.
“Finals is where they take everyone in all of the divisions and choose the top four or five,” Luke said. “We were just excited to be accepted.”
Luke said the students’ willingness to “take ownership in what they do” has led to their success.
“We want every student to be able to do that and get engaged in their education,” Stanley said. “That’s why we have show choir — for students to be able to find an outlet to excel and enjoy their time.”
Chief financial officer Robert Jordan reported to the board the district is maintaining a good financial picture.
“We are halfway through our fiscal year and are still running ahead of our budget in revenues and below on our budget expenses,” Jordan said. “That makes for a very good financial statement for the first half of the year. I think we are doing a little better than we had anticipated.”
Shannon said the district would be dressed in purple on Friday, April 28, to celebrate Military Child Month and to “show our appreciation to our military families.”
