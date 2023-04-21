 Skip to main content
Oxford School Board sings OHS Show Choir praises

Oxford choir recognized

School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley and members of the Oxford School Board recognized members of the Oxford High School Show Choir for their season taking first place in all five of their competitions.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The Oxford City School Board took time during its monthly session Thursday morning to recognize the blue ribbon achievements of the Oxford High School Show Choir.

The choir, under the direction of Holly Luke, garnered first place in all four of its in-state competitions as well as one out of state contest.

