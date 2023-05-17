Oxford School Board keeps officers; appoints new OES principal

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD – The Oxford School Board needed the Oxford High School gym to hold its monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
Board members took the time to recognize the dozens of athletic and academic teams throughout the district and reflect on their accomplishments as the school year comes to an end.
The board also reelected Dr. Tony Bolton to serve as board president and Christy Humphreys to serve as vice president for the next school year.
Board members also wished a fond and appreciative farewell to longtime director of operations Eric Burrage, who will retire at the end of June.
“I want to thank Eric for all of the effort he has put into our district,” said board member Alex Davenport. “I have been on the board for a while and I have watched what he has done behind the scenes with all of our facilities. “We hate to see you retire, but we appreciate you.”
Kelly Williams was introduced as the new principal for Oxford Elementary School.
Williams began her educational career with the Oxford City Schools after getting her degree from Jacksonville State University and spent several years as a teacher before accepting a position as an interventionist.
Williams has served seven years as an assistant principal at Coldwater Elementary and currently at DeArmanville Elementary.
“As both an educator and a parent, I realize the seriousness of this role,” Williams told the board. “We have recognized a lot of our sports teams here today, but let’s also put our eyes on the academic state championship.”