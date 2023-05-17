 Skip to main content
Oxford School Board keeps officers; appoints new OES principal

OXFORD – The Oxford School Board needed the Oxford High School gym to hold its monthly meeting Tuesday morning.

Board members took the time to recognize the dozens of athletic and academic teams throughout the district and reflect on their accomplishments as the school year comes to an end.

Eric Burrage

The Oxford School Board recognized Eric Burrage at its meeting Tuesday morning. Burrage is retiring from his role as director of operations at the end of June.
Kelly Williams

Kelly Williams was introduced as the new principal for Oxford Elementary School at the Oxford School Board meeting Tuesday morning. Williams has served seven years as an assistant principal at Coldwater Elementary and currently at DeArmanville Elementary.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.