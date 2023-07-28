 Skip to main content
Strike up the band

Oxford High’s ‘Sound of Champions’ starts new season with new leadership

Oxford High School band director Bryan Bradbury

Oxford High School’s new band director Bryan Bradbury instructs the Sound of Champions on Wednesday during its annual band camp.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — “Give me the best 10 minutes you have,” yells Bryan Bradbury, Oxford High School’s new director of bands as the 150-plus members brave another day of band camp, getting their show ready for a new season and a home field debut Friday, Sept. 1.

This is Bradbury’s first season with the director’s baton in hand for the “Sound of Champions” as he took the reins of the program this spring. Still, it’s a “coming home” of sorts for Bradbury after having served as Oxford Middle School band director and a high school band assistant for seven years before being named director of the Clay Central Marching Volunteers in Lineville four years ago.

