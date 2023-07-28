Oxford High’s ‘Sound of Champions’ starts new season with new leadership

OXFORD — “Give me the best 10 minutes you have,” yells Bryan Bradbury, Oxford High School’s new director of bands as the 150-plus members brave another day of band camp, getting their show ready for a new season and a home field debut Friday, Sept. 1.
This is Bradbury’s first season with the director’s baton in hand for the “Sound of Champions” as he took the reins of the program this spring. Still, it’s a “coming home” of sorts for Bradbury after having served as Oxford Middle School band director and a high school band assistant for seven years before being named director of the Clay Central Marching Volunteers in Lineville four years ago.
As Bradbury takes the Oxford field this season, he leads several senior band members who he previously directed during his years here.
That makes Oxford familiar territory for the new director.
“It’s always great to be back home and the transition has been phenomenally easy,” Bradbury said.
Being unique
Bradbury said the traditions of the “Sound of Champions” makes the band unique.
“There is a tradition here of high expectations,” he said. “But there are also so many great traditions throughout the year our community expects and loves.”
He listed homecomings, senior nights and the band’s version of “Amazing Grace.”
“There is also the music the community just loves like ‘In The Mood’ which is one of our old fight songs,” Bradbury said.
“When you think of the Oxford band, you think of the word ‘tradition,’” he said. “We have a great history of bands and band directors. That’s what I want and I want to be a part of that tradition. I want to look back in 30 years and say I was a part of that.”
The Bradbury style
A random survey of the Oxford band students say the Bradbury era has started with “new energy,” “compassion” and “a sense of family and community.”
The new director said he really has no set style when it comes to his job.
“I’m a graduate of Auburn, so we like to do more ‘community style’ shows,” Bradbury said. “But I have also come to love JSU so I’m in favor of blending those two styles when it comes to marching band.”
Bradbury also brings with him a master’s degree in music he completed in 2020 at Eastern Kentucky University.
Bradbury has chosen Jacob McGraw, a Georgia native and accomplished percussionist who polished his musical skills studying at JSU, to be assistant band director. McGraw is also the Oxford Middle School band director, a program which serves as a feeder program for the high school.
“I think the best way to get the kids involved in the band is getting them excited to join,” McGraw said. “Middle school is always an awkward time and when they can find something they can latch onto it grows with them.”
McGraw calls being in the band “the opportunity for them to find something uniquely them they can make their own and take ownership of it.”
“They either decide to do it for six or seven years and never do it again or it carries them into college or a professional career in some capacity with music,” he said. “It’s not ‘one size fits all’ but it is one entity that will fit a multitude of personalities.”
Assistant band director John Underwood, who’s been at Oxford three decades during two separate tours of duty with the band, knows the value of fresh approaches — “I am a firm believer in not letting things get stagnant,” he said — and endorses the leadership change.
“I think we need the younger experience. I’m enthusiastic, but I’m 70 years old. Brian and Jacob are heading a staff that is young and excited and the kids get that. I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Season preview
Bradbury and his staff are training the band for a performance this season that promises to spark memories of the classic rock songs of the past.
“Our staff got together and said we wanted to do something different to win our community over,” Bradbury said. “We open the show with Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ then go straight into Journey’s ‘Anyway You Want It.’”
Bradbury said that opening will include the band’s traditional “kick line” by its Golden Girls dance team.
“Then there is a little mash-up of Starship’s ‘We Built This City’ and Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ with a special part where our woodwind section will have a chance to shine while the rest of the band is all quiet,” he said. “Woodwinds usually don’t get much love in marching bands, so we wanted to give them something of which to be proud. That will also feature our majorettes with something special I don’t want to give away right now.”
Aerosmith’s classic ballad “Dream On” will follow the woodwind spotlight with a trumpet trio “and a little surprise from our auxiliary corps.”
“I discovered early on we have an awesome percussion section, so I told Jacob we needed something for them and we came up with ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ by Pat Benatar,” he said. “The drumline is just going to let it go and have a good time.”
Bradbury said the finale of this season’s show will feature a song that will be hinted at throughout the program before finding its voice with the full band at the end.
“It’s Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believing’,” Bradbury said. “That seems like an appropriate song for this new beginning.”
Bradbury said the musical charts for the band have been arranged by Justin Williams, who also does the arrangements for the JSU band with McGraw writing the percussion parts.
The support is there
“I am so blessed to have the staff I have and the connections with JSU,” Bradbury said.
McGraw said that the teamwork of the band staff was part of the draw for him to accept the position.
“It is so much of a team that, even though this is my first year in Oxford, I have already felt that I have been here a decade just within the first few weeks of being here,” McGraw said. “There was so much outpouring from the community and folks reaching out to me expressing their appreciation for me coming here. That’s come from the staff, the parents and the kids. Everyone was so excited about making me feel a part of the team it made my transition almost seamless.”
Bradbury added the support of the parents has been overwhelming.
“Our parents are A-plus,” Bradbury said. “They are excited and have been awesome. We have parents just showing up at band camp and helping with lunch and donating water. They are ready to be a part of this program and see what we have for them.”