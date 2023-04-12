The 120 members of the Oxford High School band began boarding five buses at dawn en route to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to perform in Cherry Blossom Parade. Grand colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers and performers will burst down the parade route Saturday in a spectacle of music and showmanship celebrating spring in the nation’s capital. The ‘Sound of Champions,’ under the direction of David McDaniel, will be one of 12 marching bands to appear in the annual festival. The band is scheduled to return home early Monday morning.
Oxford High band leaves for D.C.
