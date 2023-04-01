Oxford High Band gets ready for Cherry Blossom parade in D.C.

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — A recent spring break afternoon found music wafting across the Oxford Middle School parking lot and students from the high school forming straight lines and marching in step as if they were a marching band rehearsing for a very big show.
They were.
The 120-member Oxford High School band will soon make its way to Washington, D.C., to join with thousands of visitors, a worldwide audience and 3,000 cherry trees as the nation’s capital celebrates the blooming of the trees which were a gift from Japan’s capital city of Tokyo in 1912.
David McDaniel is the band director at Oxford High School. The OHS band will be performing i…
The festival was started in 1935 and the accompanying parade has become as distinguished as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York or the Tournament of Roses Parade in California.
On Saturday, April 15, “The Sound of Champions” will become a part of the festival’s long heritage as band members march along the 1-mile historic Constitution Avenue, beginning at 7th Street and ending at 17th Street. Along the way they will pass the National Archives, the Department of Justice, Smithsonian Museums and the Washington Monument.
The D.C. journey is one of the ways friendships are formed as young people dedicated to the discipline of music represent their community.
Ryleigh Sparks, a majorette, said she joined the band as other members of her family have been majorettes as well.
“It’s really a family thing,” Sparks said. “I continue to do it because it’s a lot of fun and because of all the friends you make. Going on a trip like this is something you look forward to from the first year you join the band. I’ve always wanted to travel and getting to do that as a member of the band is very special.”
Zahniayah Kirby will be playing her French horn in the procession.
“I’ve been playing for two years,” Kirby said. “I love friendship and the music we play. It’s a wonderful experience. Before I joined the band, I didn’t have a lot of friends. That has all changed after joining the band.”
Kirby said she was looking forward to the annual Band Gala which rewards band members' accomplishments during the past year.
"This year, we get to do it while cruising on the Potomac while we are in Washington,” Kirby said. “I’ve never been on a cruise and never been to Washington, D.C. I’m so excited.”
Kirby said she has been in parades before but “this one is huge.”
“I’m a little nervous,” Kirby said.
Senior trumpeter Michael Hanebuth has been playing for seven years and being in the band has reinforced his desire to become a music educator.
“My introduction to the band was hearing all of them who went on a trip to Orlando the year before I started and wondering, ‘When do I get to go?’” Hanebuth said.
“Everybody is looking forward to stopping at Busch Gardens and having fun riding the rides,” Hanebuth said. “For me, it’s the chance to connect with people. Those memories you make in the pursuit of having fun while in the band are sometimes the most cherished memories you have and you miss once you leave.”
“My favorite thing about the band is the sense of community,” Hanebuth said. “I used to be shy, but when I got into band it’s like having a whole other family. It has matured me in the ways of doing things for others and not necessarily what is in my own best interests.”
In his fourth decade as a music educator, OHS band director David McDaniel says “marching is harder than it appears.”
“Being in a band for any student — just like being on the debate team or the football team — helps give them a feeling of worth and belonging,” McDaniel said. “With band specifically, there are no benchmarks. Everybody has to perform and be a part of it and kick in.”
McDaniel calls it “a beautiful thing” that those who do not “kick in” could be called down by another band member to get with the program.
“That’s about leadership,” McDaniel said. “We have our student band leaders leading the rehearsal. That’s what you try to instill in every kid — to be able to mirror what the teacher is doing and mirror that to the other kids.”
McDaniel calls music education “neat” saying “it pushes the students to levels of which they don’t know they are capable.”
The trip to D.C. is just part of being in a band, McDaniel said.
“Bands travel. That's what bands do,” McDaniel said. “You are always looking for a performance opportunity and being on the world stage as they will be for this festival — how many times is that going to happen in their lives?”
Behind every band member is a band parent, and a dedicated group of them form the Band Boosters; they help raise the money to assist in a major trip such as this one.
“Not many people realize the students pay for most of their supplies,” said Band Boosters president Laura Hanebuth.
The boosters, who run concession stands at athletic events, have given the band funds for basic transportation needs for the D.C. trip, but more are needed. There have already been several dining establishments helping by holding special hours when a certain amount is given to the band.
Texas Roadhouse will host such an event from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Patrons can present a flier, which can be downloaded from the band’s website, that will result in the donation of 10 percent of a food purchase to the band.
Other donations can be offered through the website at oxfordhsband.com which also offers a glimpse of the busy schedule the band members will have once they leave the OHS parking lot at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The band will make its appearance in the Cherry Blossom Parade on Saturday, April 15, starting at 9 a.m. CST and is scheduled to return at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17.