Oxford City Schools wears green in memory of middle school greenpower coach

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Oxford City Schools Board of Education and members of the administrative staff wore green Thursday to pay tribute to OMS Greenpower USA coach and veteran teacher Phillip Jones. Jones died as the result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident last week. A celebration of Jones’ life is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tredegar Chapel Congregational Church, 1849 Nisbet Lake Road in Jacksonville.
Students at Oxford Middle School wore green Thursday to pay tribute to OMS Greenpower USA coach and veteran teacher Phillip Jones. Jones died as the result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident last week. A celebration of Jones’ life is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tredegar Chapel Congregational Church, 1849 Nisbet Lake Road in Jacksonville.
The Oxford City Schools Board of Education and members of the administrative staff wore green Thursday to pay tribute to OMS Greenpower USA coach and veteran teacher Phillip Jones. Jones died as the result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident last week. A celebration of Jones’ life is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tredegar Chapel Congregational Church, 1849 Nisbet Lake Road in Jacksonville.
Courtesy photo
Students at Oxford Middle School wore green Thursday to pay tribute to OMS Greenpower USA coach and veteran teacher Phillip Jones. Jones died as the result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident last week. A celebration of Jones’ life is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tredegar Chapel Congregational Church, 1849 Nisbet Lake Road in Jacksonville.