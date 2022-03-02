Online forum brings out insights on Russian aggression

JACKSONVILLE — World war is not the likely outcome from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Jacksonville State University political science professor Tim Barnett, but the country could well find itself with new leadership, chosen by its Russian aggressor, Vladimir Putin.
That was among the points made during an internet-broadcast forum Tuesday at Brewer Hall, sponsored by the political science department. Originating from the University of North Texas, the live forum brought together several experts to answer questions students might have on the milestone world event.
Students from JSU and other universities seized the opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues regarding concerns of a nuclear war, and why Americans or other western countries should get involved.
Among the experts were Dr. John Ishiyama, President of the American Political Science Association and expert on political parties and democratization of post-Communist Russia and Europe; Dr. Paul Hensel, co-director of Issue Correlates of War and expert in international conflict, territorial claims and international rivalries; and Dr. Michael Greig, expert on international and civil conflict, conflict management, mediation and peacekeeping.
Though the discussion on screen seemed widely active, the audio signal that filled Room 141 from the University of North Texas caused many questions and answers to be distorted to the point of being mostly incomprehensible.
One question that could be ascertained was whether the experts believed that Americans would go “boots on the ground” in a fire fight with Russia. Their response was that it isn’t likely — the implications of such would be catastrophic.
Russia likely is looking for a lightning strike — to get in and get out — according to Hensel. Barnett suggested that this is done with the purpose of replacing the current government in Ukraine with one more favorable to the Russian government.
Hensel said Putin wants control of Ukraine, not its destruction. Using too much physical force could bring harsher consequences to Russia and wouldn’t serve its overall goal.
Another question posed during the discussion was why Americans should care about this war. The short answer from many of the experts in attendance was that this conflict has created a very dangerous situation. With the threat of a nuclear war looming overhead, not to mention trade and economic ramifications, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has global implications.
Once the virtual meeting concluded, many students had further questions.
One student asked the global impact refugees could have. Barnett replied that most Ukrainians are “quite poor” and would find it difficult to pay transportation costs to leave. There’s the problem of danger to be encountered on the way out, and having a country to settle in, even just temporarily, according to Barnett. For example, countries such as Poland in recent history have opted against accepting refugees.
Speakers also took note of the sanctions the international community is placing on Russia and the massive nation’s loss of prestige as a result. The consensus amongst several speakers was that Europe is unified — the EU is taking action.