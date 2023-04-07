 Skip to main content
OHS seniors take charge on Government Day

Oxford High School Government Day 2023

Oxford High School Government Day seniors pose for their traditional group photo at the Oxford Municipal Court.

OXFORD — Wednesday proved to be an active day in Oxford as the City Council passed a resolution forcing students into jail if they did not abide by the new seven-days-a-week school calendar and two beloved Oxford High faculty members were arrested and taken for trial to the municipal court.

That’s what happens when high school seniors take control of city government for a day and are allowed to have a little fun as they see the workings of city government up close and personal.

Gov Day council

Oxford City Council President Chris Spurlin talks with Government Day Council President Celia Maniscalco and council member Nala Caldwell after their meeting Wednesday.
Gov Day mayor

Government Day Mayor Anthony Pratt takes his place at Mayor Alton Craft’s desk at City Hall.
Gov Day trial

Oxford High School baseball coach Wes Brooks looks at the video 'evidence' presented against him at the city municipal court run by Oxford seniors during Wednesday’s Government Day.
Gov Day arrest

Oxford High School chemistry instructor Jennifer Dasinger is taken into 'custody' by Government Day law enforcement officers.

