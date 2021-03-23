Ohatchee principal says he plans to stay local, work in education

Despite his tenure at Ohatchee High School coming to an end soon, Principal Bobby Tittle is excited for what comes next.
The Calhoun County Board of Education voted last week to not renew Tittle’s contract, while dozens of Ohatchee students, parents, faculty and alumni stood outside the building to protest the board’s decision.
“It’s still early in the game,” Tittle said Monday. “I’ve got contacts and some contacts have reached out to me. I’ve got some feelers out.”
The morning after the board’s vote, the mood was somber at Ohatchee High School, freshman Zachary Waites said.
“Everybody was kinda in a sad and depressed mood,” he said.
Waites said everyone liked Tittle, and he was always available to lend an ear to a student who needed to talk.
“He always gave us good advice and tried to lead us in the right direction,” he said. “Every time he goes on the intercom in the morning, he always makes sure to tell every student to have a good day.”
Waites, who spent part of Thursday evening outside the board of education meeting in protest, said the bulk of the community was out there with him. Still, he said, he felt the board didn’t listen to them.
“It hurts because we’re a family in Ohatchee,” he said. “It seems like they’re kind of pulling someone away.”
Tittle recently saw Ohatchee High School named one of six CLAS Schools of Distinction, and he is set to speak about it in July at the National Association of Secondary School Principals. After that, he said, he plans to stay in education.
“I still have four or five years before I can retire,” he said.
And, he said, he recently built a house in Ohatchee and his three sons will still go to local schools.
“I’ll be involved that way,” he said.
Board member Michael Webb declined to comment this week. Attempts Monday and Tuesday to reach other board members for additional comment were unsuccessful.