A group of about 10 system employees waited to the very end of the Calhoun County Board of Education meeting — which included an hour-long executive session — to learn who would be named as the new superintendent Thursday night.
But the meeting ended abruptly with no announcement; the teachers looked puzzled, for they thought the board would name the new superintendent. Last week during a called meeting, the board interviewed three candidates for the post, which became open with the retirement late last year of Joe Dyar.
However, said board chairman Tobi Burt after the meeting, “No, not yet, we’re just not ready to make that decision yet.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved construction of a tornado shelter in a parking lot across the street from Wellborn High School.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton told board members the shelter will hold 50 people once it’s constructed, which will take between 18-24 months.
According to Barton the shelter will be funded out of a hazardous mitigation grant for Calhoun County that comes from the presidential disaster declaration made in connection with the tornado of last March.
The cost for the shelter is $70,000 — 75 percent of the cost will come from the grant and the remaining 25 percent will come from the county according to Barton.
Barton said there are already eight tornado shelters scattered throughout the county but hopes more can be constructed in the future.
“We’d love to have a shelter every few miles but unfortunately they’re very expensive, so based on grant money and funds that become available through the emergency management agency, we’ll make that known to all the governments, the jurisdictions throughout the county, and hopefully they’ll chose to participate,” Barton said.
Burt was glad the shelter would be built to serve the Wellborn community.
“I think it’s great, I hope we’re able to do it for all communities, anytime that you can put something in place that will protect to the local communities that’s wonderful, I’m very pleased with that,” Burt said.
Earlier in the meeting, members of the Alexandria High School wrestling team were recognized. After two-time state champion Jaden New got his certificate, he demonstrated what he could do to an opponent by literally picking up deputy school superintendent Ed Roe. The crowd laughed and shrieked with delight, but Roe was a little leery of the attention.
“I was scared I was going to fall and break something,” Roe said.