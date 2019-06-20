Calhoun County Schools hired a new superintendent two months ago, but that superintendent still doesn’t have a contract.
Staff and board members say the school board is still in contract negotiations with Donald Turner, who was hired as superintendent on April 2 and started work the same day.
“I’m not worried about it,” Turner said Thursday. “They’ll get it when they get it.”
The board voted 4-3 to hire Turner, formerly the executive director of the school system, to replace Joe Dyar, who retired as superintendent last year. Turner, a 29-year employee of the school system, took the superintendent role immediately after the vote. (Departing interim superintendent Jon Paul Campbell wasn’t in the running for the position.)
Turner said Thursday that he’s still being paid his executive director salary, which he described as being in the county range of $88,000 to $92,000 per year. He said he didn’t know what his salary would be under a new contract.
Board members also said that Turner’s salary had yet to be settled. Turner said he hoped for a three-year contract.
“That’s how it’s been in the past,” he said.
Both Turner and board members attributed the long wait time to legal details and administrative distractions. School board president Tobi Burt said the school system was occupied with regular accreditation.
“Hopefully we’ll have it by the end of the week,” said Burt said of Turner’s contract.
Burt said when the contract is signed, the rate of pay will be retroactive to the date of Turner’s hire and Turner will get back pay.
In recent meetings, the board has held lengthy sessions behind closed doors, invoking their power to hold executive sessions to discuss personnel matters. Board members came out of those meetings with decisions on a newassistant superintendent and anew Weaver Elementary principal.
The school board holds its next regular meeting Tuesday.