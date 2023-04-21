 Skip to main content
New deputy superintendent announced at school board meeting

Two coach, two principal hires also announced

Calhoun County Superintendent Jose Reyes announced Thursday that Tony Dowdy will serve as the permanent deputy superintendent of the Calhoun County Schools; his previous position was interim principal of Weaver High School.

“I appreciate Dr. Dowdy for all he will allow me to do in my job as superintendent,” Reyes said.

new pricnipals

Tracy Brazier has been promoted from the assistant principal of Weaver High School to principal. Lauren Young, the assistant principal at Wellborn Elementary School, will serve with Brazier as the school’s assistant principal.
Blake Jennings

Blake Jennings the football coach at Ohatchee High School has been named the head football coach of White Plains High School.
Alphonso Feeney

Alphonso Feeney, the coach of the Pasco High School football team at Dade City, Fla., has been named as the head coach of Saks High School. He was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting but spoke at the board’s meeting digitally.

