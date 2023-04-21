New deputy superintendent announced at school board meeting

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Tracy Brazier has been promoted from the assistant principal of Weaver High School to principal. Lauren Young, the assistant principal at Wellborn Elementary School, will serve with Brazier as the school’s assistant principal.
Alphonso Feeney, the coach of the Pasco High School football team at Dade City, Fla., has been named as the head coach of Saks High School. He was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting but spoke at the board’s meeting digitally.
Calhoun County Superintendent Jose Reyes announced Thursday that Tony Dowdy will serve as the permanent deputy superintendent of the Calhoun County Schools; his previous position was interim principal of Weaver High School.
“I appreciate Dr. Dowdy for all he will allow me to do in my job as superintendent,” Reyes said.
Succeeding Dowdy in the principal’s chair at Weaver High will be the school’s former assistant principal, Tracy Brazier. The assistant principal of Weaver will be Lauren Young, previously assistant principal of Wellborn Elementary School.
Two new head football coaches have been named. Blake Jennings is the new head football coach of White Plains; he was formerly the football coach at Ohatchee High School. A former Jacksonville State University football player, Alphonso Freeney, will serve as the coach at Saks High School. He comes from Pasco High School in Dade City, Fla.
An employee at the Anniston-based company TCI announced its Student of the Month. TCI is a technology company that provides companies, governmental and non-governmental entities with solutions and managed services in the telecom, security and IT service industries. The student that TCI recognizes this month is White Plains High School’s senior, Brock Burns. He plans to attend Gadsden State Community College next year and study in the field of heating and cooling. He is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship that TCI will announce in May.
Maria Manning of the Alabama Board of Education attended the meeting and thanked the board members, teacher and principals for helping the state’s students raise their school scores despite the COVID pandemic.
“Congratulations to you all and tell the teachers how much we appreciate and respect them,” she said. “Coming to Calhoun County is like coming to my own home.”
Manning, a retired school superintendent from St. Clair County, filled in briefly as the principal at Ohatchee High School after her retirement.
In other business, the board and superintendent passed the following resolutions:
— Recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week
— Accepted the nominees for Most Outstanding Seniors of 2023
— Accepted the Proposed Payroll Calendar
— Awarded a printing bid 2023-24 to Patterson Printing
— Approved Pleasant Valley High School’s re-roofing bid award to Alabama Roofing
— Approved renaming Weaver High School Road the Gene Taylor Drive.